NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade
NBA insider proposes huge blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
10 shortest NBA players ever
Basketball players come in all shapes and sizes. This is proven by players such as ‘The Round Mound‘ and the
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
The lowest paid NBA player earns just $74k for the 2022-23 season.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' matchup with the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
SB Nation
Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?
Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will Multiple Times."
The NBA's ambitious 15-game slate on Monday brought a lot of exhilarating action to our screens but only one game where both teams were held to under 100 points, as the Dallas Mavericks pulled out a 96-94 win after Kevin Durant missed clutch free throws that could have tied the game up. Luka Doncic led the Mavs by scoring 36 of their 96 points on the night.
NBC Sports
Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4
What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the race for the 2022-23 MVP Award.
Ja Morant and 'icy' Grizzlies get uniforms to match
Brandon Clarke called the Memphis Grizzlies “icy.” The franchise’s creative team is bringing that look to the floor with their new City Edition uniforms.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo
Through the first month of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have emerged as definitive MVP favorites for the 2022-23 season.
Steph Curry Makes History vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry keeps making history
Mavs star Luka Doncic steps into elite territory not even LeBron James, Michael Jordan were able to achieve
Luka Doncic’s 30-point streak may have ended on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar made another kind of history. Even better, not even the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan were able to do it. According to NBA History, the Slovenian sensation is only...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ties Draymond Green, Kevin Durant for Most T's
DeRozan ties Green, Durant for most technical fouls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan’s eventful night during Wednesday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans included him drawing his fourth technical foul of the young season, which ties him for the NBA lead with Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Yardbarker
Steph Curry scores 47 as Warriors eke out win vs. Kings
Stephen Curry took the Golden State Warriors' five-game losing streak into his own hands Monday night, exploding for a season-high 47 points in a come-from-behind, 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. Returning home from a trip in which they lost all five games, the Warriors watched the...
NBA Teams Per Category: Bucks Are The Best, Lakers Are The Most Disappointing
Milwaukee Bucks are the best NBA team with a 9-1 record, while Los Angeles Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league.
