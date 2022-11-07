ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

Total lunar eclipse will be visible Tuesday nationwide

A total lunar eclipse will be seen nationwide on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. The lunar eclipse is the result of the moon entering the Earth's shadow, causing the light from the Earth's sunrise and sunset to be cast on the moon. Such will result in the moon temporarily appearing red. The next total lunar eclipse is not expected until the year 2025.
CBS Sacramento

Blood moon will emerge in the early hours of Election Day

Before polls open in the midterms on Tuesday, the normally bright and glowing moon will appear an eerie red as the last total lunar eclipse for the next three years takes place. NASA said the total lunar eclipse — when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon goes into Earth's shadow — will occur on November 8, Election Day. The eclipse will begin at 3:02 ET, and totality – when the moon is within the darkest part of Earth's shadow and appears a bright red, earning it the nickname of "blood moon" – will last from about 5:17...
HAWAII STATE
Prevention

How to Watch the Upcoming Blood Moon—the Last Total Eclipse for 3 Years

The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will occur on November 8. The blood moon appears red when sunlight scatters through Earth’s atmosphere and projects onto the moon. Here’s how and when to see it at its peak. If you’re already rising early for Election Day on Tuesday,...
WTOP

How to see the first-ever Election Day total lunar eclipse

On Tuesday, half of the planet, including the DMV, will be treated to a total lunar eclipse of the Full Beaver Moon. And according to EarthSky.org, this will be the first Election Day total lunar eclipse in U.S. history — and it won’t happen again until Nov. 8, 2394.
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Full Blood Moon Overlooks US Flags in Washington During Election Day Morning

As Americans prepared to vote in a highly contested midterm election, a Full Blood Moon rose ominously in the sky. The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 turned the moon red early Tuesday morning. The event lasted for approximately 90 minutes, and people from all around the country had the chance to view it. Fox News shared an image of the impressive Full Blood Moon on their Instagram.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Check out the total lunar eclipse captured by CBS 2 photographer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The last total lunar eclipse we'll see until March of 2025 was visible Tuesday morning.A lunar eclipse is when the path of our nearest neighbor in space enters the earth's shadow, during a full moon phase. It causes the moon to look red. CBS 2 photographer Lou Kleinberg captured the eclipse for anyone who may have missed the rare site. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses last a long time.The "maximum eclipse" has passed and the total eclipse ended around 5:41 a.m.
CBS Boston

Total lunar eclipse creates amazing sight early Tuesday

BOSTON - If you're an early riser, you were treated with an incredible, somewhat rare sight in the northwest sky Tuesday morning -- a full lunar eclipse.It started around 4 a.m., when the Earth's shadow was first cast upon the moon. As the minutes ticked on, the shadow overspread the entire moon as it reached maximum eclipse around 6 a.m. In Boston, the eclipse was over by 6:32 a.m. as the moon set below the horizon.During the eclipse, the moon didn't go totally dark. Instead, it took on a rather reddish hue like the surface of Mars. That's because the only light reaching the moon was first passing through the Earth's atmosphere. Much like sunsets in the evening, the shorter wavelength colors like blue and purple are scattered, while the longer wavelengths are still visible.If you didn't get a chance to see the lunar eclipse Tuesday morning, unfortunately the next full one isn't for another three years -- March 14, 2025. On a related note, there will be a spectacular full solar eclipse that passes right through northern New England on April 8, 2024. Pencil that date into the planner now as it will be the eclipse for a generation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

