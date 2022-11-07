Read full article on original website
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Govs. Abbott and DeSantis, who clashed with Biden over migrant transports, easily win re-election
Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott won re-election handily on Tuesday evening — after feuding with the Biden administration over the crisis at the southern border.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
DeSantis pushes his campaign, goes after Biden administration during Melbourne stop
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis gave about 3,000 of his fans just what they wanted to hear during a Friday evening campaign stop in Melbourne — a rousing speech that went after Democrats and at the same time fired up the crowd. DeSantis' Melbourne appearance outside the American Muscle Car...
Biden calls DeSantis 'Donald Trump incarnate' at Florida reception for Crist
President Joe Biden called the Florida gubernatorial election “one of the most important races in the country” and blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as “Donald Trump incarnate.”. Biden was speaking at a reception for Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is looking to return to the governor’s mansion...
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Conservatives spike football after Ron DeSantis crushes Charlie Crist in Florida gubernatorial race
GOP lawmakers and pundits alike celebrated on Tuesday when GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was projected to defeat Charlie Crist to secure another term as Florida’s governor.
Ron DeSantis May Be Reconsidering a Presidential Run Against Trump: Report
Amid reports that Donald Trump could announce his next run for the presidency within the next few weeks, sources tell Vanity Fair the future is less certain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was widely rumored to be mulling a run of his own. DeSantis, who was elected Florida governor...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Why didn’t Republicans win big? They can’t get out of their own way
Tuesday’s midterm election results demonstrate that American politics is so intensely polarized, so deeply partisan, that it’s difficult for one party to gain a decisive advantage. We face a dangerous deadlock in democracy. While Joe Biden is president, the nation will not regress — but under projected Republican...
Trump comes up with a new nickname for DeSantis, while DeSantis avoids talking about Trump
Tension has been budding between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — two of the Sunshine State’s biggest Republicans. Trump didn’t endorse the Floridian this year in the state’s gubernatorial race and DeSantis, in turn, didn’t attend Trump’s rally on Sunday, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.
Gay Republican Beats Gay Democrat in N.Y. Congressional Race
New York’s third Congressional District has a new gay elected congressman, but the victory is a feather in the cap of Republicans, not Democrats. It was the first time two openly gay congressional candidates faced off in a general election. Republican George Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman and turned the seat from blue to red.
US elections – live: Democrats’ midterm hopes build for Senate via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
Luna wins Florida district, edging GOP closer to House majority
Republican Anna Paulina Luna defeated Democrat Eric Lynn in Florida’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, flipping party control of the seat previously held by former Rep. Charlie Crist (D). The 13th was one of the few competitive districts left after the Florida state legislature approved a heavily gerrymandered congressional...
Demings releases ad with Trump’s insults ahead of rally with Rubio in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio plans to get ready to close his U.S. Senate reelection campaign with a big rally Sunday in Miami-Dade County and the support of former President Donald Trump, who is preparing to launch his 2024 reelection campaign. Ahead of the rally in Tamiami, Rubio’s opponent,...
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
