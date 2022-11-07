ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

foxwilmington.com

City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road. Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase

Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Author and UNCW Professor Philip Gerard passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor of Creative Writing Philip Gerard passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing curriculum into a well-organized, well-administered and very popular concentration within the English major,” said Mark Cox, creative writing professor and the department chair.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene wins election for Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With all precincts reporting, Jody Greene has won the race for Columbus County Sheriff. Greene received 10,034 votes (54.26 percent) to Jason Soles’ 8,458 votes (45.74 percent) in the unofficial results. This comes just over two weeks after Greene voluntarily resigned as Sheriff...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General

NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) – A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night. “At 8:42 p.m. the robber entered the Dollar General and approached the counter where one employee was working, brandished a firearm and demanded money,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “The employee complied with the robber and gave over cash from the till.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery. Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents

Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force

Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
BLADENBORO, NC
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

