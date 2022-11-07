Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
Related
foxwilmington.com
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly...
foxwilmington.com
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
foxwilmington.com
Police in Wilmington searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a missing person report for a woman known to hang out near Sigmon Road. Mackenzie Rogers is 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top, though police say she may be wearing a gray shirt. She was last known to be driving a 2018 blue Mazda 3 sport with front end damage.
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the...
foxwilmington.com
Author and UNCW Professor Philip Gerard passes away
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor of Creative Writing Philip Gerard passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing curriculum into a well-organized, well-administered and very popular concentration within the English major,” said Mark Cox, creative writing professor and the department chair.
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene wins election for Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With all precincts reporting, Jody Greene has won the race for Columbus County Sheriff. Greene received 10,034 votes (54.26 percent) to Jason Soles’ 8,458 votes (45.74 percent) in the unofficial results. This comes just over two weeks after Greene voluntarily resigned as Sheriff...
Centre Daily
Teen vanished from North Carolina six days ago. Now, police suspect foul play
A teenager was last seen in North Carolina six days ago — and now, police suspect foul play in her disappearance. Miyonna Jones, 16, was spotted along South 7th Street in Wilmington before she vanished early Nov. 1, according to the city’s police department. Almost one week later,...
foxwilmington.com
NHCSO: Man armed with gun robs Dollar General
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) – A man armed with a gun robbed the Dollar General located at 93 Long Ridge Way on Tuesday night. “At 8:42 p.m. the robber entered the Dollar General and approached the counter where one employee was working, brandished a firearm and demanded money,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “The employee complied with the robber and gave over cash from the till.”
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery. Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.
myhorrynews.com
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
foxwilmington.com
Medical Board reprimands former NHRMC physician assistant after he provided Ambien to teenagers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Charles Edward Walton, a former physician assistant at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, was reprimanded but not suspended by the North Carolina Medical Board after providing Ambien to minors. “On November 8, 2021, Mr. Walton provided and allowed his ex-stepdaughters and three of...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents
Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
Bladen Journal
Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force
Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
Comments / 0