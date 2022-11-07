Read full article on original website
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Musée d’Orsay Says It Foiled Climate Activist’s Attempt to Splash Soup on Gauguin Painting
The Musée d’Orsay in Paris said it successfully prevented a Just Stop Oil protestor from throwing a liquid substance at a painting last Thursday, Le Parisien reports. The protestor was allegedly a woman who wore a Just Stop Oil T-shirt under her sweatshirt. The museum said she first approached van Gogh’s iconic 1889 Self-Portrait but then attempted to throw soup at a Gauguin painting instead. However, a security guard quickly intercepted her and made her pour out her water bottle filled with soup. The woman reportedly left before she could get arrested, but the museum has filed a complaint for attempted...
Smithsonian IDs Spots for Latino and Women’s Museums in D.C., Paris Monet-Mitchell Blockbuster to Travel, and More: Morning Links for October 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BREAKING NEWS OUT OF BASEL THIS MORNING. Art-market veteran Noah Horowitz has been named CEO of Art Basel, taking the place of Marc Spiegler, ARTnews reports. Horowitz is a Basel alumnus, having been its director for the Americas from 2015 to 2021, when he decamped to Sotheby’s to be worldwide head of gallery and private dealer services. Spiegler joined the fair as co-director in 2007 and became global director in 2012. He will be involved in Basel’s Miami Beach fair in December, then serve as an adviser for six months. In a statement he called Horowitz “the perfect person to...
Picasso's first lover more than a victim in Paris expo
Fifty years on from Pablo Picasso's death -- and five years after the #MeToo movement started highlighting celebrities' abuse of women -- a new exhibition in Paris focuses on one of the early partners of the controversial artist. The Montmartre Museum exhibition is the first of several planned around Paris for the anniversary of Picasso's death on April 8. ls/er/jj/imm
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Smithonian
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
Italian Prime Minister and Uffizi Director Exchange Blows Over the Museum’s Closure on a National Holiday
Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, who was appointed last month, had harsh words for Florence’s Uffizi Galleries, which closed its doors on Monday in recognition of All Saint’s Day, a national holiday in Italy. Despite the fact that the celebrated museum is normally closed on Mondays, Sangiuliano said locking the doors was a “very serious” issue as thousands of culture-hungry tourists were denied access to the painting and sculpture galleries (the Giardino di Boboli remained open), German outlet Monopol reported Wednesday. “It does not escape your intelligence that a closure of this kind, in addition to constituting a loss of income, represents...
Climate Activists Arrested After Protestor Glues Their Head to 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' Painting
The "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting is the latest art piece from across the globe to be defaced by climate activists "The Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be attacked by climate activists. Three protestors were arrested on Thursday after an attack occurred on the artwork at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Netherlands. According to the museum, one person glued their head to the glazing that protects the 17th-century painting created by Johannes Vermeer, while another glued their hand to...
Banksy, Breughel’s boy and a house of Britain’s horrors – the week in art
Bauhaus, Helen Chadwick, Susan Hiller, Juno Calypso and many more in a ghost train tour through the story of modern Britain. Somerset House, London, 27 October to 19 February. Paintings on everyday objects and films made on phones feature in this Glasgow artist’s two-decade retrospective. Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, 22 October...
hypebeast.com
Largely Forgotten Painting Turns Out to Be Genuine Artwork by Rembrandt
For years, experts at The Hague’s Museum Bredius dismissed an oil painting for a true piece by Rembrandt, thinking that it was merely produced by a follower of the Dutch master. First reported by The Guardian, Johanneke Verhave, along with fellow researcher, Jeroen Giltaij, who serves as the chief...
I slept in a sculpture in Rome for $100 a night and it was the coolest accommodation I've ever booked
I spent two nights in a livable art sculpture in Rome that I found on on Airbnb. Connected to a larger home that is 20 minutes from the heart of Rome, it cost $200 for two nights. I thought the sculpture was the most unique and beautiful accommodation I've ever...
$35 M. Rubens to Sotheby’s, New Artemisia Gentileschi Identified, and More: Morning Links for October 26, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OLD MASTERS DEPARTMENT. It is a very big news day for very old paintings. An early Peter Paul Rubens, from around 1609, will hit the block at Sotheby’s in January with a high estimate of $35 million, Barron’s reports. The deliciously titled work, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist, was believed lost until it showed up at auction at the same house in 1998. It sold then for $5.5 million. Meanwhile, an anonymous 17th-century painting damaged in the 2020 Beirut explosion has been identified as an Artemisia Gentileschi, the New York Times reports. It is currently undergoing...
hypebeast.com
A Slice of Keith Haring’s “Grace House Mural” Set to Hit Bonhams Auction
With a pre-estimate of roughly $1m USD. Amidst his short, yet prolific career, Keith Haring created 45 wall murals around the world, which in hindsight, have become just as essential to the scope of his work as his large-scale paintings. Following a recent Radiant Baby wall drawing that hit auction back in August, Bonhams will include a slice of Haring’s masterful “Grace House Mural” at its upcoming Post-War & Contemporary Art Sale.
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
NOLA.com
Bracelets woven of hair were romantic memorials, created by women artists in 18th-century Britain
Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased. While the popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in the New Orleans Museum of Art's collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.
hypebeast.com
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
