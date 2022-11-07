ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa mayor supports Brookside business after vandalism incidents

By Emily Farris
 2 days ago
Coming together in a time of need is something Oklahomans know all too well, including those in Green Country. After a Tulsa donut shop got vandalized for a second time recently, the Tulsa community came together to support the business once again.

The Donut Hole is a Brookside staple with its fresh donuts, sausage rolls, and more to satisfy anyone's breakfast cravings.

On Oct. 15, the business hosted a one-time art installation event run by drag queens centered around novelty donut sculptures. The Donut Hole posted on Facebook that over 500 people attended the successful event which was filled with laughter, fun, and "good times were had by all."

The next day, the business was unable to open due to being vandalized overnight. The front doors and windows were smashed, as well as the register and other equipment were taken from inside. The community saw the damage and quickly came in to help by cleaning up and putting up temporary decorations .

A little over two weeks later, the Donut Hole was vandalized once again with a suspect caught on camera breaking the window and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside .

Reaction to the vandalism was swift by the community and local leaders.

"This type of action does not represent who we are as Tulsans. This irresponsible and reprehensible behavior is destructive and only sends a message of divisiveness and hate," the Brookside Business Association said in a statement. "No matter in what ways we may disagree with others, violence will never be the right response."

Even Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined in by showing his support to the Brookside business over the weekend.

"Last week, [the Donut Hole] on Brookside was subject to arson by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," Bynum's Facebook post reads . "Being a resilient business, they quickly made repairs and reopened within a few days."

Bynum says this quick comeback was the reason why it was "a great time to buy a box of donuts." He says he never tried the Donut Hole before the vandalism, but now will be going back and buying more donuts in the future.

"So I guess things didn't work out as he planned," Bynum writes. "Bigotry and violence will not carry the day in Tulsa. In our city, #lovewins."

The Donut Hole is located at 3305 S Peoria Ave in Tulsa. They are open from 6 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tulsa, OK
