NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Related
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson (52) takes down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the 4th quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Giants looking past injuries with Texans next
Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy signals that the ball is on the one yard line in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) runs off the field at half-time against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gestures on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin. Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically...
Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday
Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice with the team on Wednesday. Two days after coach Matt LaFleur called for Green Bay to lean into a mindset of working out of a losing streak that stands at five games, Rodgers, guard Elgton Jenkins, left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell...
#29. Marcus Trufant (tie)
- Net worth: $50 million Retired NFL cornerback Marcus Trufant spent all but one of his 11 NFL seasons in Seattle. A 2007 Pro Bowler, Trufant was instrumental in mentoring the up-and-coming Seahawks secondary that would go on to "Legion of Boom" fame. He earned more than $36 million in combined salary.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
#26. Troy Aikman (tie)
- Net worth: $65 million Today, Troy Aikman earns an annual salary of about $7.5 million as Fox's lead game analyst, but before his career in the broadcast booth, the Cowboys quarterback was a legend on the field. The six-time Pro Bowler spent all 12 years of his career in Dallas, a Cowboys record for quarterbacks, and during that time, the Hall of Famer won three Super Bowls. His on-field earnings total $55.5 million. You may also like: 25 athletes who retired in their prime
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
338
Followers
2K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0