Washington State

NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dODsg_0j1uioyg00

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson (52) takes down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the 4th quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK STATE
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
Giants looking past injuries with Texans next

Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy signals that the ball is on the one yard line in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON, TX
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC
49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin. Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice with the team on Wednesday. Two days after coach Matt LaFleur called for Green Bay to lean into a mindset of working out of a losing streak that stands at five games, Rodgers, guard Elgton Jenkins, left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell...
GREEN BAY, WI
#29. Marcus Trufant (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Retired NFL cornerback Marcus Trufant spent all but one of his 11 NFL seasons in Seattle. A 2007 Pro Bowler, Trufant was instrumental in mentoring the up-and-coming Seahawks secondary that would go on to "Legion of Boom" fame. He earned more than $36 million in combined salary.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#26. Troy Aikman (tie)

- Net worth: $65 million Today, Troy Aikman earns an annual salary of about $7.5 million as Fox's lead game analyst, but before his career in the broadcast booth, the Cowboys quarterback was a legend on the field. The six-time Pro Bowler spent all 12 years of his career in Dallas, a Cowboys record for quarterbacks, and during that time, the Hall of Famer won three Super Bowls. His on-field earnings total $55.5 million. You may also like: 25 athletes who retired in their prime
DALLAS, TX
