ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Best 5G business internet: T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T on price, speed, incentives, more

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JXBq_0j1uilKV00

5G business internet competition in the US is ramping up and providers like T-Mobile and Verizon are offering some big incentives to attract customers. AT&T is in the game too but with a poor offering. Follow along for speed, pricing, and fine details for each provider in our comparison of the best 5G business internet options.

5G internet background

We’re getting close to two years since Verizon and T-Mobile launched their 5G business and home internet services and they’re both building momentum. AT&T is also now offering a 5G fixed wireless option for businesses.

T-Mobile 5G business and home internet are now available for over 50 million customers and Verizon said earlier this year that its 5G internet is available for over 20 million, it’s probably north of 30 million now.

We’ve also got a comparison of the 5G home internet plans if you don’t necessarily need a business plan:

Keep in mind availability for these plans will depend on your location. Let’s dig in…

Best 5G business internet: T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T

Speeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvDLB_0j1uilKV00

Verizon offers the fastest potential speeds with service up to 400 Mbps. But T-Mobile‘s service is more widely available with speeds up to 182 Mbps.

Meanwhile, AT&T lags behind both with its performance.

Keep in mind that your average 5G speeds will vary based on your location and coverage. Also, T-Mobile is the only one that publishes its upload speed averages on its site.

5G business internet T-Mobile Verizon AT&T

Download speeds 33 to 182 Mbps 100 to 400 Mbps depending on plan 12 to 100 Mbps

Upload speeds 6 to 23 Mbps “Upload speeds vary” … “lower than download speeds.” ?

Pricing, price lock, fine details

T-Mobile and Verizon are offering affordable pricing starting from $50 and $69, respectively.

T-Mobile has just one tier at $50 a month with autopay. And Verizon has four tiers from $69-199/month (but can be as low as $29 to $119 with eligible business smartphone plans).

AT&T is the most expensive with the worst performance at $75-225/month. AT&T also has a data cap, and hardware isn’t even included!

5G biz internet details T-Mobile Verizon AT&T

Price $50/month with autopay $69-199/month or $29-119/month $75-225/month with autopay

$40-80/month discount ❌ with eligible business phone plan

Contract ❌ ❌ ❌

Data cap ❌ ❌ Yes, varies per plan between 75-175GB

Hardware included ✅ ✅ ❌

Self-setup ✅ ✅ or Verizon setup ❌

Installation fee ❌ Optional $99

Price lock Lifetime 10 years ❌

Incentives

Both T-Mobile and Verizon have some nice incentives to entice customers.

AT&T offers just one deal for 25% off eligible wireless phone plans for its 5G business internet customers.

5G biz internet incentives T-Mobile Verizon AT&T

Free trial ✅ – 15 day ✅ – 30 day ❌

Early termination credits Up to $500 Up to $1,500 ❌

$50 Mastercard gift card ✅ ❌ ❌

25% off wireless phone plans ❌ ❌ ✅

Best 5G business internet conclusion

T-Mobile and Verizon are outperforming AT&T with their 5G business internet service thanks to affordable pricing, free trials, no contracts, faster speeds, and much better incentives.

But it’s tricky to call a winner between T-Mobile and Verizon.

  • T-Mobile gets points for greater availability and a lifetime price lock.
  • Verizon is ahead with a cheaper price for bundlers and faster overall speeds.

If you’re unhappy with your existing provider, doing a risk-free trial with T-Mobile or Verizon’s 5G business internet is easy, and you can try it out alongside your existing internet.

If you already have one of the carriers for your business phone plan, it makes sense to do a trial with that one first.

Start a free trial

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

NewsNation, Chris Cuomo’s New Home, Is in Danger of Losing Millions of Cable Subscribers

NewsNation, the new home of disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, could be dropped from millions of homes by the end of this week if its parent company Nexstar cannot reach an agreement with cable provider Verizon Fios.In a message delivered to customers of its Fios TV service, Verizon stated that its “contract with Nexstar ends on October 14, 2022 and your Fios TV package contains Nexstar channels,” adding that it is currently “working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement.”According to Verizon, however, Nexstar—the largest television station owner in the United States—“has proposed charging over 64% more...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Engadget

Google Fiber will offer 5Gbps and 8Gbps internet plans in early 2023

Your cable provider's best plan suddenly seems mediocre. The home security hogging all the awards. Google Fiber's sudden revival will include a dramatic boost to internet speeds. Google has revealed that it will offer 5Gbps and 8Gbps plans in early 2023 at respective monthly rates of $125 and $150. Both tiers will include symmetric upload and download rates, a WiFi 6 router and up to two mesh network extenders. The upgrades should help with massive file transfers while keeping lag and jittering to a bare minimum, according to the company.
UTAH STATE
Phone Arena

Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices

Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Android Headlines

People are actually paying for Peacock

According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Android Police

Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5

We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy