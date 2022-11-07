Read full article on original website
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Braves sign lease to play in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium
1964 - The Braves sign a 25-year lease to play in the new Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. 1998 - The Atlanta Braves trade pitchers Denny Neagle and Rob Bell and outfielder Michael Tucker to the Cincinnati Reds for second baseman Bret Boone and Mike Remlinger. 2004 - Bobby Cox as Manager...
batterypower.com
Starting Nine: Let’s have the Harris vs. Strider ROY debate
Between the announcement of the finalists for MLB’s biggest end-of-the-year awards and the release of the players that comprise the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era Committee, the Atlanta Braves have found themselves squarely in the spotlight this week. With Max Fried one of the contenders for the...
batterypower.com
Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge win Hank Aaron Awards
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge were named as the recipients of the 2022 Hank Aaron Awards Wednesday night. Atlanta’s Austin Riley was one of eight finalists for the National League. The Hank Aaron Award was introduced in 1999 to honor the 25th anniversary of...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz wins the Cy Young Award
1995 - Gaffney Street, near the former site of Braves Field in Boston, MA, is renamed Harry Agganis Way, after the former Boston University and Boston Red Sox star, who died during the 1955 season. 1996 - John Smoltz, who won a major league-high 24 games for the Atlanta Braves,...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
batterypower.com
Wednesday open thread
We will find out the winners of the BBWAA Awards next week, but the Atlanta Braves have two players in Michael Harris and Spencer Strider who are nominated for the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. As the season played out, it seemed like both players flip flopped back and forth as the favorite.
batterypower.com
Braves Prospects Kyle Muller, Jared Shuster named to end-of-season Minor League All-Star Teams
Minor League Baseball has been rolling out its end-of-season award winners this week, and a pair of left handed pitching prospects have already been honored. Atlanta Braves prospects Kyle Muller and Jared Shuster were named to the Triple-A International League and Double-A Southern League All-Star teams, respectively, as the lineup’s LHP starter. The awards, which were voted on by the league’s managers, caps big years for the duo. At Triple-A Gwinnett, Muller continued to dominate lineups while contributing to the big-league Braves down the stretch with a pair of critical spot starts. Shuster, at Double-A Mississippi, was the Braves’ lone participant in the 2022 Futures Game during the MLB All-Star break.
batterypower.com
2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #9
Dylan Dodd claimed the 8th spot with 7 votes to Royber Salinas' 5 and Cole Phillips' 3. 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment. 2. One vote per person. 3. Votes are done by rec'ing...
batterypower.com
Michael Harris, Spencer Strider rank high on MLB Pipeline’s long term value list for 2022
A new MLB.com article by Jim Callis titled ranking this year’s rookies by long-term value was written and prominently features some of the young members of the Braves organization in high places. Three Braves made the list of 30 names, tied with the Royals for the most in the league.
batterypower.com
Braves reinstate Manny Piña, Huascar Ynoa, select contracts of Michael Tonkin, Seth Elledge
The Braves made some roster moves this morning, returning some from the Injured List and adding reliever options. The Braves added back Manny Piña and Huascar Ynoa back from the Injured List. Since there is no Injured List during the offseason, moves were required. Piña has been out most of 2022, but will back up Travis D’arnold during the last year of a two-year deal. Huascar Ynoa has Tommy John surgery in September, so his timeline is a little less immediate.
batterypower.com
Braves sign Nick Anderson to one-year deal, designate Rylan Bannon for assignment
Free agency is underway and the Atlanta Braves have signed their first player agreeing to a one-year with former Rays reliever Nick Anderson. Per Passan, the deal is a split deal that will pay Anderson $875,000 if he is in the majors and $180,000 if he is in the minors. Atlanta’s 40-man roster is currently full, so there will have to be a corresponding move once it is officially announced.
