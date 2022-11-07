ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Flood Watch Issued Amid Heavy Rain

By KHTS Newsroom
 2 days ago

A Santa Clarita flood watch is set to begin Monday night as heavy rain continues to affect the area and recent burn scars.

The flood watch is scheduled to take effect for the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Gabriel Valleys at 10 p.m. Monday and last for 24 hours.

“Peak rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.75 inches per hour are forecasted for the watch area, with local rates up to 1.00 inch per hour possible in favored upslope locations and near thunderstorms,” read a release from NWS Los Angeles .

Santa Clarita is expected to see a total of 1.76 inches of rain from Monday through Wednesday during the storm.

“Heavier rainfall may lead to minor mud and debris flows in recent burn scars, especially the Fish and Route scars,” read a tweet from the National Weather Service Los Angeles.

The Lake fire burn areas are also at a higher risk for debris flow.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for Los Angeles County Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect for some mountain areas including Acton through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to reach 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Tree limbs could fall and power outages may occur, according to NWS Los Angeles.

The winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, according to NWS Los Angeles.

A winter storm warning will take effect late Monday night and last through Wednesday morning for mountain areas including Acton.

Light snow could affect the Grapevine Wednesday morning, resulting in traffic delays or road closures, according to NWS Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County, CA
