Read full article on original website
Annetra M.
4d ago
Sweet baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, Mischach and that Billy Goat...What in the Pink Sunday Molasses is going on here???👀👀🙌🏾🙌🏾🥴🥴
Reply(3)
4
Jeanette Guy
4d ago
This is what we're idolize going these days, LORD have mercy on us.
Reply(1)
6
Related
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully”
Seems like Big Latto has had enough. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to slam Nicki Minaj for what she described as months of subtweets. https://twitter.com/latto/status/1580756435084115968 And she didn’t pull any punches. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm,” tweeted Latto, @’ing Minaj, so you know it’s real. “You’re […] The post Latto Slams Nicki Minaj, Twitter Beef Is On: “Ur Older Than My Mom Tryna Be A Bully” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
TMZ.com
Takeoff Memorial Service Gets Emotional as Offset, Quavo and Drake Speak Out
Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta just ended, and his sendoff was marked by several emotional moments ... especially speeches from his Migos family and Drake. The service started shortly after noon, and lasted several hours Friday from State Farm Arena ... which was packed with mourning fans, as well as the celebs who worked with Takeoff and loved him.
Hailey Bieber Wears A Completely Sheer Dress While Posing With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Feud
Hailey Bieber isn’t letting Kanye West’s unkind comments affect her friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the two ladies happily posed together for a photo on Wednesday, October 26th while attending the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Complex
Offset, Drake, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
Hypebae
Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Last Wish Before His Horrifying Death Revealed: 'Give Me My Flowers'
Takeoff eerily had his last wish days before he was shot and killed in Houston. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for an interview with Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast. The duo talked about their album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," and shared what they felt after receiving overwhelming success in Migos.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
La La Anthony Confesses Only Men In Their Early 20s Ask Her Out Now That She's 40: 'I'm Just Going With The Flow'
La La Anthony is dishing the deets on dating in her 40s. On the Wednesday, October 26, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the MTV host revealed she's noticed a distinct shift in who wants to date her as she gets older — young guys! "Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she spilled to podcast host Alex Cooper.LA LA ANTHONY ADMITS 'IT'S NOT ALWAYS EASY TO...
Hypebae
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat & Special K FIGHT Over Erica Mena & Safaree’s Child Support Case [WATCH]
Not Erica Mena and Safaree's child support case causing a fight on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Erica went viral for reacting to her checks
Comments / 7