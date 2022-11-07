ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Flemington Man Exposes Himself To Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters: Police

A Flemington man was charged with lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to Halloween trick-or-treaters, authorities said. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco, 23, is accused of exposing himself to trick-or-treaters who were walking by his home on Halloween, Flemington Police said in a Wednesday release. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness. He was...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

2 women wounded in Allentown shooting, police say

While Allentown police were investigating the shooting of a woman just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of St. John Street, a second woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Michael Becker reports. Both women suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, Becker added. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy