FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed. A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday. The motorcyclist...
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police
A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police. Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said they searched the area with K-9 units...
N.J. man charged in drunken head-on crash that killed woman, injured 2
A New Jersey man slammed his SUV head-on into another car while driving drunk on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, killing the other driver and injuring two passengers in the other vehicle, according to police. Richard Schroeder Jr., 53, of Mount Olive, was disoriented and had “5 to 10 open and...
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
Flemington Man Exposes Himself To Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters: Police
A Flemington man was charged with lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to Halloween trick-or-treaters, authorities said. Arnaldo Ruano-Polanco, 23, is accused of exposing himself to trick-or-treaters who were walking by his home on Halloween, Flemington Police said in a Wednesday release. Ruano-Polanco was arrested and charged with lewdness. He was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
wrnjradio.com
1 killed, 2 injured after Jeep hits deer, crashes into car in Sussex County
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – One person was killed and two others were injured after a Jeep hit a deer and then crashed into a car in Sussex County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 10:27 p.m. on Route...
Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police
The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
3 homes heavily damaged in Allentown blaze, authorities say
A fire early Tuesday morning heavily damaged three homes in the 500 block of North Lumber Street in Allentown, a fire department official said. The fire was reported about 2 a.m. in a detached home but it leapt to two attached homes next door, Capt. John Christopher said. No injuries...
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
2 women wounded in Allentown shooting, police say
While Allentown police were investigating the shooting of a woman just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of St. John Street, a second woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Michael Becker reports. Both women suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, Becker added. The...
Woman, 19, dies after deer strike causes crash on Route 94 in Fredon
A 19-year-old Warren County woman was killed in a two-car collision triggered by a deer on Route 94 in Fredon on Sunday night, according to officials. A Jeep Wrangler was traveling south near the border of Frelinghuysen in Warren County around 10:30 p.m. when it hit a deer, veered into the northbound lane...
Comments / 1