Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’

Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
Jorge Masvidal Backing Teammate Dustin Poirier at UFC 281; ‘I Think Dustin Smokes Him’

We are less than a week away from lightweight warfare at UFC 281 when the promotion invades Madison Square Garden in New York City. While most of the headlines have focused on the middleweight world championship main event between reigning titleholder Israel Adesanya and his GLORY Kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, there will be fireworks in the 155-pound division when two fan favorites, Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, mix it up inside the Octagon.
Dan Hooker previews UFC 281 lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier: “Chandler has a disregard for his own personal safety”

Dan Hooker believes Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are going to put on a show at UFC 281. The UFC’s lightweight division is in a state of flux. Last month, Islam Makhachev became the 155-pound champion, ending Charles Oliveira’s reign with a second-round submission. Following that win, the Russian called for a clash with Alexander Volkanovski next.
Chael Sonnen believes Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is the most resisted rematch in UFC history: “It has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was”

Chael Sonnen believes there’s a big lack of excitement for Jiri Prochazka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira. The two light heavyweights met earlier this year in Singapore. In their main event at UFC 275, they put on an incredible show. However, it was Prochazka, who ended their ‘Fight of the Year’ encounter with a shocking fifth-round submission.
Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort set for Nov 19

THE long awaited face-off between two of combat sports most dangerous men went down ahead of MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003 on 19 November at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and both the prodigy and the former champion were fully zoned in on what it is going to take to edge this hugely exciting encounter.
Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight

Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
UFC 281 media day video, live stream interviews | Adesanya vs Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event, headlined by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya against longtime kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, streaming LIVE at 9:45 a.m. ET in the embedded video player above. LIVE!...
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
Midnight Mania! The Official Hot Sauce Of UFC

Dustin Poirier continues to make moves. Though the undisputed crown has thus far eluded him, the former interim champion has established himself as one of the best Lightweights to ever step into the Octagon. He’s taken out former champions like Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis, and has really fought nothing but the best for over a decade now.
