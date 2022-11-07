ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Jacobs School of Music to premiere ‘Hansel and Gretel’ Nov. 11

As soon as the curtain rises on the Musical Arts Center stage and performers dressed as woodland animals prance through the audience, it is clear director Candace Evans has created something magical. Jacobs School of Music will present the “Hansel and Gretel” opera with two different casts at 7:30 p.m....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show

Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
COLUMBUS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions

Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake

The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day

The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing ﻿page for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal

The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals

Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is going to be amazing. Or it isn’t. It’s been one game.

After nearly nine cold, hard months, the wait is over. First, the hype video of players silently, somewhat awkwardly screaming at the camera. Then, the dulcet tones of Baroque-era masterpiece “Split (Only U)” by Tiësto featuring The Chainsmokers blaring through the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall speakers. Finally, tip-off — Indiana men’s basketball is back.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

