Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs School of Music to premiere ‘Hansel and Gretel’ Nov. 11
As soon as the curtain rises on the Musical Arts Center stage and performers dressed as woodland animals prance through the audience, it is clear director Candace Evans has created something magical. Jacobs School of Music will present the “Hansel and Gretel” opera with two different casts at 7:30 p.m....
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show
Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
Indiana Daily Student
Kirkwood Candle Bar open for Bloomington residents to make personalized candles
Marcy and Carl Cook, the owners of EllieMae’s Boutique on Kirkwood Avenue, decided to open a custom candle bar just two weeks ago. The soft opening of Kirkwood Candle Bar was Friday, Nov. 4 and its grand opening was Saturday, Nov. 5. The owners were able to make Kirkwood...
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
Raising Cane's opens first Indy-area restaurant in Avon on Nov.15
Raising Cane’s will open its first Indy-area restaurant on Nov. 15 in Avon. The new store will be located at 8970 E. U.S. Hwy. 36 in Avon, Indy’s first Raising Cane’s is set for its grand opening.
Indiana Daily Student
Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions
Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball begins season with 86-49 win over Vermont
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball tipped off its season with an 86-49 victory over the University of Vermont on Tuesday at Simon Skodt Assembly Hall. After a slow start, the Hoosiers cleaned up their mistakes and were able to blow out their American East Conference opponent. Before the media...
Indiana Daily Student
Three things to anticipate in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s regular-season opener
After waiting 226 days, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball will grace the court in a regular season contest. The Hoosiers will play the University of Vermont Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana cruised to an 86-43 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan College on Friday night in a...
Indiana Daily Student
Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake
The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
WISH-TV
Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
Indiana Daily Student
Two-man game between veterans, newcomers crucial in No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball win
Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Where there’s a Trayce, there’s a Race. That’s been common knowledge for over three years. The teammates-turned-roommates-turned captains have always shared a palpable on-court chemistry, and their high-low passing plays in the lane were a focal point of Indiana basketball’s offense last season.
Indiana Daily Student
LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day
The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing page for...
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials,. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ranking Indiana football’s six losses from most to least entertaining
Indiana football’s losing streak extended to six games after a miserable 45-14 loss to Penn State Saturday. As the Nittany Lions ran up the score, it became quite a snooze fest in Bloomington. Looking ahead to a matchup at Ohio State this coming Saturday, things aren’t looking so hot...
Indiana Daily Student
Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball shows depth in 88-53 victory over Morehead State
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball has no lack of talent in its starting lineup, but when struggling early against Morehead State University in its season opening 88-53 victory Monday, it turned to its bench. The second unit responded thoroughly. Tied 21-21 with nine minutes remaining in the first half,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals
Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is going to be amazing. Or it isn’t. It’s been one game.
After nearly nine cold, hard months, the wait is over. First, the hype video of players silently, somewhat awkwardly screaming at the camera. Then, the dulcet tones of Baroque-era masterpiece “Split (Only U)” by Tiësto featuring The Chainsmokers blaring through the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall speakers. Finally, tip-off — Indiana men’s basketball is back.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be in the viewing path of a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours this Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse occurs only during full moons when the Earth completely shields the moon from the sun. The Earth casts a shadow onto the moon creating coppery-red coloring. Due to this color shading, this type of moon is often called a "blood moon".
