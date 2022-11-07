ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmra.org

Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts

Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville company named among Made in Virginia honorees

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A product made in Charlottesville has been recognized by the Made in Virginia Awards. Virginia Living magazine recently announced the 2022 winners, including 30 companies from 20 cities across the Commonwealth. Each Made in Virginia award winner will be featured in the December 2022 issue...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘The money is there’

A new report says that cutting fees for people incarcerated in Virginia prisons could save them and their families millions of dollars. Photo: Skyclad Aerial. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Election Day 2022 underway across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. Democrat Josh Throneburg is trying to unseat Representative Bob Good (R) in the commonwealth’s 5th District. NBC29...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charity donates 240 LEGO sets to UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The founder of Little Bricks Charity is sharing his love of LEGO at UVA Children’s Hospital. Russel Cassevah is a Virginia native and Guinness World Record holder for walking on LEGO bricks barefoot. Cassevah says he was inspired to create Little Bricks after meeting Tessa,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Teachers learn flexible grouping at annual Making Connections Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools are making connections and hearing about techniques at Monticello High School. Flexible grouping was discussed at the event Monday, November 7. This method puts students in groups of different levels of understanding. “The idea is that if you give...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Republican Bob Good has been re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District. “It means that a conservative Republican district voted for a conservative Republican,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said. “There won’t be much of a ripple about it, nationally or even statewide.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes

Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Signing Day at Albemarle High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There were many signing celebrations today all over the area. At Albemarle High School, six kids signed letters of intent, five of them signed with division one schools. Runners Hannah Guyton and Jenna Coleman will run cross country. Guyton at UNC-Ashville. Coleman at Catawba University. Cole...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia

In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
ORANGE, VA
NBC 29 News

Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC 29 News

Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy