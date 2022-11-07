Read full article on original website
wmra.org
Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts
Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
cbs19news
Charlottesville company named among Made in Virginia honorees
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A product made in Charlottesville has been recognized by the Made in Virginia Awards. Virginia Living magazine recently announced the 2022 winners, including 30 companies from 20 cities across the Commonwealth. Each Made in Virginia award winner will be featured in the December 2022 issue...
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
C-Ville Weekly
‘The money is there’
A new report says that cutting fees for people incarcerated in Virginia prisons could save them and their families millions of dollars. Photo: Skyclad Aerial. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
NBC 29 News
Election Day 2022 underway across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. Democrat Josh Throneburg is trying to unseat Representative Bob Good (R) in the commonwealth’s 5th District. NBC29...
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
NBC 29 News
Charity donates 240 LEGO sets to UVA Children’s Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The founder of Little Bricks Charity is sharing his love of LEGO at UVA Children’s Hospital. Russel Cassevah is a Virginia native and Guinness World Record holder for walking on LEGO bricks barefoot. Cassevah says he was inspired to create Little Bricks after meeting Tessa,...
NBC 29 News
Teachers learn flexible grouping at annual Making Connections Day
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools are making connections and hearing about techniques at Monticello High School. Flexible grouping was discussed at the event Monday, November 7. This method puts students in groups of different levels of understanding. “The idea is that if you give...
NBC 29 News
Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Republican Bob Good has been re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District. “It means that a conservative Republican district voted for a conservative Republican,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said. “There won’t be much of a ripple about it, nationally or even statewide.”
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
WDBJ7.com
Hidden African American history on Lynchburg’s Fifth Street is uncovered
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I knew that it was like the African American hub for businesses at one point in time,” says Angelica Walker, Museum Experience Leader at Lynchburg Museum System. Walker uncovered Fifth Street, a historic part of Lynchburg that was once a thriving community full of...
NBC 29 News
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There were many signing celebrations today all over the area. At Albemarle High School, six kids signed letters of intent, five of them signed with division one schools. Runners Hannah Guyton and Jenna Coleman will run cross country. Guyton at UNC-Ashville. Coleman at Catawba University. Cole...
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia
In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
NBC 29 News
Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
NBC 29 News
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield announces outdoor refreshment area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are old enough to imbibe can now move between businesses in part of the Shops at Stonefield. There is now a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area there, which allows people to go into an establishment that sells alcoholic drinks and get one to go in a special DORA cup.
Lake Anna alarm test will take place Nov. 16
Residents of several central Virginia counties may hear a siren coming from North Anna Power station next week -- but it is not cause for concern.
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Center in the Class of 2024
The Cavaliers have jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the nation in the recruiting class of 2024
