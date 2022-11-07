ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade

The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023

Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
