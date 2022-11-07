Read full article on original website
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Update on Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks isn’t encouraging
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM Meetings. But it sounds like he won’t be reaching a deal with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge any time soon. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘reaching out’ about second basemen in case Xander Bogaerts leaves (report)
The Red Sox will try to re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts who became a free agent Monday after he opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Oct. 6 that Bogaerts is Boston’s No. 1 priority. But the Red...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
MLive.com
Former Tigers’ manager won’t be back with Oakland in 2023
Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won’t be back for a second season as bench coach with the Oakland Athletics. Ausmus declined an offer to return to the dugout and will instead pursue front-office opportunities, the New York Post reported Monday. Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first...
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
What would a dream Red Sox starting lineup look like next season?
A look at what a dream Boston Red Sox starting lineup would look like for the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox could look a lot different in 2023 than they did in 2022. They’re losing a lot of free agents, but that doesn’t mean they can’t invite some of the most important ones back.
Yardbarker
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Empire Sports Media
