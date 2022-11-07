Arizona Taco Festival postponed, now planned for spring 2023

The Arizona Taco Festival, which was slated for November 2022, has been delayed until next year, according to officials.

It was originally announced in April that the festival was going to take place at Bell Bank Park in the city of Mesa on November 12 and 13.

“For years we’ve watched this event grow into a world-class event, and where better for the largest taco event in the country to be held than at Bell Bank Park,” said Chad Miller, CEO of Legacy Sports USA, in a press release earlier this year.

The two-day festival was said to feature more than just tacos — other activities planned for the event included a tequila expo tent, a live lucha libre wrestling arena, a Chihuahua beauty pageant, and a hot sauce expo.

The official website of the Arizona Taco Festival states that the event is slated for spring 2023, but an exact date, location, or ticket sale dates have not been announced.

ABC15 has reached out to Arizona Taco Festival representatives for further details.

No other information has been confirmed or released.

