Panama City, FL

jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals November 10, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: CAPITAL ONE, N.A. AS COLL. ASSN. OF TLGFY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No.
COTTONDALE, FL
click orlando

Publix modifies some Florida store hours due to Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix is modifying some of its stores’ hours in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole. According to Publix’s website, 65 stores in the state will have modified operational hours due to the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Nearly 11,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Florida

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Florida – Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 10,930 customers are without power across the Sunshine State as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida as of 6:30 p.m. The Florida counties in South Florida with the most amount of power outages...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
FLORIDA STATE

