ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMcAm_0j1uh3jh00

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday.

The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season.

Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss.

The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings

Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Greeneville Sun

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Bills QB Josh Allen to be limited by elbow sprain

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to be limited this week with a sprained right elbow, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The goal for Allen is to "manage" the injury without missing a game, per the report, including Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills practice Wednesday, when coach Sean McDermott could discuss the short-term plan at the position. Veteran Case Keenum would be in line to start against...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

Bills QB Josh Allen undergoing tests on bruised elbow

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen underwent further testing on his bruised right elbow on Monday. Allen said Sunday night he felt "slight pain" in what he described as a bruise on his throwing elbow, an injury incurred in the Bills' loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon that a clearer picture of the injury would be gleaned by the Bills' medical team in the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Greeneville Sun

#22. Kirk Cousins (tie)

- Net worth: $70 million Drafted by the Redskins in 2012, Washington picked quarterback Kirk Cousins as a backup for Robert Griffin III, but when RG3 was injured, Cousins took the helm. The three-time Pro Bowler quickly proved his worth, was eventually picked up by the Vikings, and in 2018, he signed a league-leading $84 million three-year contract that was fully guaranteed. He's now earned more than $200 million in total salary.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Greeneville Sun

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud reclaims Heisman favorite status

Hendon Hooker's time atop the Heisman Trophy odds proved to be short-lived. Tennessee's signal-caller dropped back below Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud following the Volunteers' decisive loss to Georgia on Saturday. Stroud, who has spent most of the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, is now being offered at +175 at BetMGM. He has been backed by 9.2 percent of the tickets and 12.0 percent of the money. Hendon is...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Greeneville Sun

#49. Jim Brown (tie)

- Net worth: $30 million After being drafted by the Browns with the sixth pick in 1957, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown quickly established himself as one of the most feared and productive rushers in football. A three-time MVP and eight-time All-Pro, Brown went to the Pro Bowl for every one of his nine years in the league. After retiring in 1965, he translated his tough-guy persona into a long and successful Hollywood career and supplemented his resume and income with broadcasting work, media appearances, and promotional endorsements.
The Greeneville Sun

Syndication: The Record

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford. News Giants Mandatory Minicamp
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Greeneville Sun

#42. Calvin Johnson (tie)

- Net worth: $45 million Calvin Johnson played nine seasons in the NFL, all in Detroit, pulling in career earnings of $112.2 million during that time. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver signed one of the richest contracts in sports history 2012 when he inked an extension worth $132 million over eight years. You may also like: Iconic moments in sports that defined the '60s
DETROIT, MI
The Greeneville Sun

Frank Reich out as Colts head coach

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The team announced it had "parted ways" with Reich. The Colts later named retired Pro Bowl lineman Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Reich, 60, finishes with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons. The move comes one week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

#49. Ray Lewis (tie)

- Net worth: $30 million Two-time Super Bowl champion, 12-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl MVP, and seven-time All-Pro Ravens great Ray Lewis certainly earned his place in the Hall of Fame. Except for maybe Lawrence Taylor, Lewis is probably the most feared linebacker of all time and is known for anchoring the defense that led the Ravens through their most successful era in franchise history. His career earnings total $95.7 million.
The Greeneville Sun

Frank Reich dealing with 'hurt' of Colts' in-season firing

Frank Reich plans to answer the phone and keep his options open while dealing with the painful reality of being fired by the Indianapolis Colts. Fired Monday five seasons into his tenure in Indianapolis, Reich said he shifted to the role of grandfather and plans to embrace the opportunity for family time the rest of the season. "It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

#42. Carson Wentz (tie)

- Net worth: $45 million Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz famously watched the Birds' legendary 2018 Super Bowl win over the Patriots from the sidelines, thanks to an injury. The following year, Philly signed him to a record-breaking four-year, $128 million contract extension that, when bonuses and options are included, amounts to $154.7 million over six years with nearly $107 million guaranteed.
The Greeneville Sun

Falcons, Panthers fixed on finding passing lane

A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., two weeks after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to give up ground they gained in the NFC. But with little time to lament...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Jerry Jones floats idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Dallas owner Jerry Jones sure likes the imagery of OBJ being fitted for a star helmet. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good," Jones said Tuesday morning in a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

#41. Drew Bledsoe

- Net worth: $48 million Although he would soon be overshadowed by a young sixth-round draft pick who backed him up when he was injured, quarterback Drew Bledsoe did amazing things in New England before Tom Brady took over the Patriots. He ended a long playoff drought, took the Pats to the Super Bowl, and established the franchise as a force to be reckoned with in the AFC during his tenure in the 1990s. Throughout his 14-year career, Drew Bledsoe earned $80 million. You may also like: 20 of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
The Greeneville Sun

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the move comes on the direction of the team's medical staff, who noted something wasn't quite right with Stafford after last week's loss at Tampa. "It's more importantly about the person, than the player in these types of things as we know," McVay said Wednesday. "... We'll take it a day at...
ARIZONA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

320
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy