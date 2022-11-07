ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Child shot in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrested in CVS Pharmacy robbery, Clovis Police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested in connection with a prescription robbery from a CVS Pharmacy in Clovis early Tuesday morning, according to Clovis Police officers. Officials say the 21-year-old suspect was arrested following a burglary alarm being triggered at 5:30 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at Ashlan and Fowler avenues. Officers received […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer

VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Arrested Following 2nd Burglary at CVS in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning following a burglary at a pharmacy in Clovis. It happened before 6:00 a.m. at the CVS at Ashlan and Fowler. An employee at an alarm company saw the man break into the pharmacy and called the Clovis Police Department...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14.  CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Melford Jagade

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Melford Jagade. John Jagade is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 57-year-old Jagade is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where John Jagade is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA

