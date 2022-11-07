Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
Answers needed to crack decades-old cold case in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a Merced apartment complex over 20 years ago. Officials with the Merced Police Department said 22-year-old Ryan Joel Henri was killed in a shooting at an apartment near R Street and 4th Street on May 8, 2002. […]
DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
Suspect Dies In Police Custody Following Stabbing In Orange Cove
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 25-year-old man died in police custody following a stabbing in Orange Cove. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Casuga Court on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding a stabbing.
Man arrested in Chowchilla for DUI collides with pole, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and colliding with a power pole Tuesday night, according to the Chowchilla Police Department. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they were dispatched to the area of Clubhouse Drive and Avenue 26 for a collision into a power pole. […]
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing Madera father
Angel Martinez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison Wednesday for stabbing another man to death in Madera in May.
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
1 arrested in CVS Pharmacy robbery, Clovis Police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested in connection with a prescription robbery from a CVS Pharmacy in Clovis early Tuesday morning, according to Clovis Police officers. Officials say the 21-year-old suspect was arrested following a burglary alarm being triggered at 5:30 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at Ashlan and Fowler avenues. Officers received […]
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
Stabbing suspect dies while in custody of Orange Cove police after altercation, deputies say
A man who was arrested for a stabbing in Orange Cove over the weekend has died while in custody.
Riverside County-Based Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation in Fresno
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14. CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Melford Jagade
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Melford Jagade. John Jagade is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 57-year-old Jagade is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where John Jagade is hiding,...
