I’m not sure if anyone else remembers it quite like I do, but here’s how I remember the weather on the day of the 2014 Ole Miss vs. Alabama game in Oxford. It was literally one of the most picture perfect weather days I have ever had in my 30-plus years of tailgating. The high was in the upper 60’s or lower 70’s, there were fluffy clouds slowly moving across the crystal blue sky, and there was no humidity. By all accounts, a day that nice a wonderful had me thinking there would be nothing but ruination inside Vaught-Hemingway.

