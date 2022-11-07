Read full article on original website
Memories of 2014 Ole Miss vs. Bama - will there be another upset on Saturday?
I’m not sure if anyone else remembers it quite like I do, but here’s how I remember the weather on the day of the 2014 Ole Miss vs. Alabama game in Oxford. It was literally one of the most picture perfect weather days I have ever had in my 30-plus years of tailgating. The high was in the upper 60’s or lower 70’s, there were fluffy clouds slowly moving across the crystal blue sky, and there was no humidity. By all accounts, a day that nice a wonderful had me thinking there would be nothing but ruination inside Vaught-Hemingway.
Whiskey Wednesday’s Day-late Friday Recruiting Hangover
Hi there Red Cup readers; I owe you an apology. Life has been a little hectic (in a good way!) at the Wednesday household, and I’ve dropped the ball the last couple of weeks with regards to recruiting coverage. BUT, I have been making notes and keeping track of things, so this week, we’re going to have a longer recruiting omnibus, if you will. Let’s hop right in:
Three transfers who need to step up to beat Alabama
Headed into the season, it was obvious that the transfer portal would primarily determine whether this team would be any good. Could Lane Kiffin manage all those pieces and ultimately deal with the dissatisfaction of transfers who ultimately didn’t win jobs they transferred to win? Could his staff cobble together players from many different systems and produce immediately? Was Jaxson Dart even going to win the starting job?
Podcast Rebellion: How Can Ole Miss beat Alabama?
Juco and Whiskey Wednesday are back again talking about:. 1. What happens when Glen Fiddich 12 is the well scotch at a wedding. 3. What Alabama has proven susceptible to this season. 4. Whether the Rebels can exploit that.
Ole Miss and Arkansas will be a night kickoff
One of the weirdest series in the SEC Western Division will kickoff after the sun goes down in Fayetteville. Ole Miss and Arkansas will start at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network. This is a series that featured over 100 points last season,...
