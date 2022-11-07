Read full article on original website
breezye1107
2d ago
it was a friend of mine posting as new news I guess bc the bodies were so badly burned it took days to tell the family for sure who it actually was
Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-26 crash near Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 26 near Boones Creek, according to police. A Johnson City police spokesperson said the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to the spokesperson, […]
Man threatened neighbor with tire iron, JCPD reports
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after smashing the windshield of his neighbor’s car and threatening a woman with a tire iron, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to the release from the JCPD, officers responded to a reported altercation between neighbors in the 2100 Block […]
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police say an investigation is underway following a shooting on Washington Avenue Monday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched in reference to a shooting around 12:50 a.m. on Monday. Officers said a man driving a silver Honda minivan had […]
3 juveniles arrested after fatal shooting in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three minors have been arrested after one person died and another was injured following a Greeneville shooting. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. Both were taken […]
Person cited after investigators determine Rocky Flats fire started by non-permitted burning
COSBY, Tenn. — A person has been cited after a brush fire burned 177 acres of land in the Rocky Flats area of Sevier and Cocke counties. According to Sevier County officials, someone who was burning debris without a permit caused the fire. The county said the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit cited the person.
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
wvlt.tv
Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell. KCS, parents ask for change of law potentially impacting third graders. A new Tennessee law now makes...
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek Middle School was sold to supermarket chain Ingles last month, county documents show. According to a document held by the Washington County Register of Deeds, the site at 4352 N. Roan St. was sold for $2M on Oct. 18 to Ingles Markets, Incorporated. […]
supertalk929.com
Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park
A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
993thex.com
Man Carrying Ax, Shot And Killed By Johnson City Police
A man in Johnson City armed with an ax, who approached police officers with the weapon is dead after one of the officers shot and killed the man. The incident began just before seven pm Monday as officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 17 hundred block of E. Unaka Avenue. Police were confronted by the man with the ax resulting in the officer firing shots, striking him. The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney.
WCSO lieutenant sworn in as US Marshals Service officer
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) watched as one of its own was sworn in as a Task Force Officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Lt. Mike Foster launched his law enforcement career at the WCSO as an officer at the detention center 21 years ago. Within […]
993thex.com
Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school
A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power’s (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. AEP applied to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) in late September saying it planned to raise its so-called Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Rider […]
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
wcyb.com
2 people killed after vehicle crashes into Johnson City gas station, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City Thursday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. The...
Comments / 5