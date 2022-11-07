Read full article on original website
Sam Sung
2d ago
looks like to me they walked over to buy the drugs. more than likely they got the drugs and didn't want to pay for them so they milled hom
lario z
2d ago
I say they robbed Diaz, y would they both have guns on them like that just to score,they knew wut they were gona do....
Two capital murder suspects still on the run six months after brutal crime
SAN ANTONIO — Six months after San Antonio police officials say a group of six brutally attacked and killed a 20-year-old man, two of the suspects wanted on murder charges are still on the run. Crime Stoppers San Antonio is now offering a reward for anyone who has information...
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
KSAT 12
Man accused of assaulting gym member, leaving him unconscious after basketball game
SAN ANTONIO – A man is wanted for assaulting an 18-year-old man following a basketball game at a North Side gym, according to San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers. The assault took place at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North, located at 522 NW Loop 410.
news4sanantonio.com
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
SAPD searching for person who pointed gun at woman at Alamo Heights-area emergency room
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person wanted for threatening an employee at the Methodist ER in Alamo Heights with a gun. Police said a 33-year-old woman arrived to work at the facility at 250 E. Basse Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a blue vehicle parked in front of her car.
Man arrested after shots fired in neighborhood, standoff with officers, Converse police say
CONVERSE, Texas – UPDATE: A man is in custody following a six-hour standoff inside a home in Converse on Tuesday night, according to the Converse Police Department. Authorities say detectives obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the residence after continued attempts to establish communication. Converse police...
KTSA
San Antonio couple sentenced in federal court after restaurant investment fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The United States Department of Justice is announcing the sentencing of a husband and wife accused of running a restaurant investment scheme to defraud business clients of over $1 million. Juan Enrique Kramer, 46, was sentenced to three years in prison and he will...
KSAT 12
Woman’s ex-boyfriend stabs her new love interest during fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who they believe stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new love interest. The stabbing happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on W. Military Drive, not far from Highway 151. Police say a woman was at an...
Texas Man Stabbed After Finding Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend Hiding In Closet
Love triangle gone wrong.
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside North Side building after firing gunshots in the air, SAPD says
A man accused of firing gunshots in the air is barricading himself inside of a building on the North Side and hiding from authorities, according to San Antonio police. Officers said they were called to Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller claimed a man was shooting a gun in the air.
KSAT 12
Wilson County investigators looking for answers regarding overnight shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Wilson County sheriff’s investigators say they are looking for information and for other people connected an incident early Tuesday that left a man with a gunshot wound in his leg. They found the victim inside a pickup at the intersection of FM 3432 and County...
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old San Antonio Girl Taken By Suspect In U-haul Truck: AMBER Alert Issued
Officials in San Antonio believe a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck and issued an AMBER Alert for her on Sunday night. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Joanna Luna, according to authorities. The vehicle is registered in the state of Arizona with the license number AE4438. The SAPD updated the situation Monday night, stating that the U-Haul had been recovered and was back in SAPD’s possession.
KTSA
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
KTSA
Body found in southwest Bexar County confirmed as missing man
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man reported missing in late October is now confirmed dead after his body was found in Southwest Bexar County. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found Monday in Elm Creek and the cause of death was blunt force apparently caused by a crash.
KSAT 12
Man found shot in leg inside pickup truck in Wilson County
WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot by a rifle early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call just after 3 a.m.at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324 and found a man inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his leg.
