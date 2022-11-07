ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

Sam Sung
2d ago

looks like to me they walked over to buy the drugs. more than likely they got the drugs and didn't want to pay for them so they milled hom

Reply
5
lario z
2d ago

I say they robbed Diaz, y would they both have guns on them like that just to score,they knew wut they were gona do....

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Army seeks information in the death of Staff Sergeant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Army investigators have reason to believe that individuals in San Angelo have information surrounding the murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. On Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was shot to death with a high-powered rifle in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX. A vehicle of interest […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
californiaexaminer.net

13-year-old San Antonio Girl Taken By Suspect In U-haul Truck: AMBER Alert Issued

Officials in San Antonio believe a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck and issued an AMBER Alert for her on Sunday night. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Joanna Luna, according to authorities. The vehicle is registered in the state of Arizona with the license number AE4438. The SAPD updated the situation Monday night, stating that the U-Haul had been recovered and was back in SAPD’s possession.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found in southwest Bexar County confirmed as missing man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man reported missing in late October is now confirmed dead after his body was found in Southwest Bexar County. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found Monday in Elm Creek and the cause of death was blunt force apparently caused by a crash.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man found shot in leg inside pickup truck in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot by a rifle early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call just after 3 a.m.at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324 and found a man inside a pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his leg.
WILSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy