Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
WPBF News 25
FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Nicole approaches
The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties as Nicole approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
WPBF News 25
County-by-county: Information, impacts, closures ahead of Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County Wednesday. Watches and warnings have been issued across our area. WPBF 25 has declared Wednesday and Thursday First Warning Weather Days. Tracking Nicole: The latest maps and models.
WPBF News 25
LIVE: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall at Vero Beach
Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach at 3 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds of 75 mph. As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Nicole is 15 miles north-northwest of Fort Pierce. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Tropical storm conditions...
WPBF News 25
'We're built for this': Palm Beach County officials monitor to prepare, but not panic
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is monitoringSubtropical Storm Nicole ahead of its possible landfall in the area as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday. All of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty, and models show it could make landfall on the Treasure Coast Wednesday. Tracking...
WPBF News 25
LIVE: Hurricane Nicole approaching our coast as Category 1 storm
Hurricane Nicole is approaching our coast as a Category 1 storm with landfall between northern Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast very early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are already impacting South Florida and hurricane conditions are expected to begin Wednesday evening as Nicole nears landfall between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
WPBF News 25
DeSantis, Crist make last-minute campaign stops in Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County
Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist made several last-minute campaign stops Monday ahead of Tuesday's election. "Are you happy to live in the free state of Florida? Are we going to make sure on Tuesday we keep it that way? And do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out old donkey out to pasture?" DeSantis asked a cheering crowd at a Boynton Beach warehouse.
WPBF News 25
More than 1,000 without power ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
More than 1,000 customers are without power as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at our coast. Nicole made its first landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas. It is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been...
WPBF News 25
Nicole downgrades to tropical storm as it moves across Florida
Nicole is now a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nicole is 30 miles northeast of Tampa and 60 miles west-southwest of Orlando. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
WPBF News 25
LIVE: Tropical Storm Nicole intensifying, could become hurricane before making landfall on our coast
Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and is expected to make landfall between Palm Beach County and the Space Coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been announced across South Florida ahead of landfall. A hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
WPBF News 25
Full Results: Florida 2022 general election
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November election. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the live results. Can't see live results? Click here. Can't see live results? Click here.
WPBF News 25
'Feel well prepared': Palm Beach County environmental officials survey for beach erosion ahead of Nicole
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Beach was one of several areas along the coastline surveyed by team members Monday. Officials took measurements and photos of the beach. Andy Studt is with Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management. He said they typically do pre-storm prep if they anticipate any type of tropical impact.
WPBF News 25
Florida Highway Patrol trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on I-95 South in Palm Beach County. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. It is unclear what caused the crash. The number of people...
WPBF News 25
What is a subtropical storm?
Subtropical Storm Nicole is headed toward South Florida, with a possible landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County. That leads to the following question: what is a subtropical storm?. Tracking Nicole: The latest maps and models. A subtropical storm can have the same force as a tropical storm...
WPBF News 25
Crews bring in sand for Sandi Tree as storm looms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews were working Monday morning as truckloads of sand were delivered to the West Palm Beach Waterfront for the start ofSandi Tree. Eight to 10 truckloads will be offloaded every single day for the next four days. Tracking Nicole: The latest models, maps. The...
Comments / 0