Florida State

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Nicole approaches

The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties as Nicole approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
County-by-county: Information, impacts, closures ahead of Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County Wednesday. Watches and warnings have been issued across our area. WPBF 25 has declared Wednesday and Thursday First Warning Weather Days. Tracking Nicole: The latest maps and models.
LIVE: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall at Vero Beach

Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach at 3 a.m. Thursday with wind speeds of 75 mph. As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Nicole is 15 miles north-northwest of Fort Pierce. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Tropical storm conditions...
LIVE: Hurricane Nicole approaching our coast as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Nicole is approaching our coast as a Category 1 storm with landfall between northern Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast very early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are already impacting South Florida and hurricane conditions are expected to begin Wednesday evening as Nicole nears landfall between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
DeSantis, Crist make last-minute campaign stops in Treasure Coast, Palm Beach County

Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist made several last-minute campaign stops Monday ahead of Tuesday's election. "Are you happy to live in the free state of Florida? Are we going to make sure on Tuesday we keep it that way? And do you mind helping me sending a tired, worn out old donkey out to pasture?" DeSantis asked a cheering crowd at a Boynton Beach warehouse.
More than 1,000 without power ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

More than 1,000 customers are without power as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at our coast. Nicole made its first landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas. It is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been...
Nicole downgrades to tropical storm as it moves across Florida

Nicole is now a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Nicole is 30 miles northeast of Tampa and 60 miles west-southwest of Orlando. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
Full Results: Florida 2022 general election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for the November election. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the live results. Can't see live results? Click here. Can't see live results? Click here.
What is a subtropical storm?

Subtropical Storm Nicole is headed toward South Florida, with a possible landfall along the Treasure Coast or Palm Beach County. That leads to the following question: what is a subtropical storm?. Tracking Nicole: The latest maps and models. A subtropical storm can have the same force as a tropical storm...
Crews bring in sand for Sandi Tree as storm looms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews were working Monday morning as truckloads of sand were delivered to the West Palm Beach Waterfront for the start ofSandi Tree. Eight to 10 truckloads will be offloaded every single day for the next four days. Tracking Nicole: The latest models, maps. The...
