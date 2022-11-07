Gas main break closes Peninsula street
EL GRANADA, Calif. ( KRON ) – The 400 and 500 blocks of Valencia Avenue in the Peninsula city of El Granada, by Half Moon Bay, have been evacuated due to a break in a gas main, according to a tweet by the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit.
Cal Fire is on the scene, along with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office and the Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
KRON ON is streaming live
There is no estimate when the stretch of Valencia Avenue, which crosses Vallejo Street, will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0