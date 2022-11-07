ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Granada, CA

Gas main break closes Peninsula street

By John Ferrannini
 2 days ago

EL GRANADA, Calif. ( KRON ) – The 400 and 500 blocks of Valencia Avenue in the Peninsula city of El Granada, by Half Moon Bay, have been evacuated due to a break in a gas main, according to a tweet by the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit.

Cal Fire is on the scene, along with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office and the Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

There is no estimate when the stretch of Valencia Avenue, which crosses Vallejo Street, will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

