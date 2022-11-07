Dr. Hebert Fischer | Retired San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. I have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers in her role as a parent, a successful business and community leader as well as the President of the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education (SBCUSD), where she was recognized for her superior service to the 48,000 students, 8,000 staff members and to parents of the District.

