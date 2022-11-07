ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Jennifer
4d ago

snakes- the word it so you think it's a good mive?? there should be term limits and oversight on all government.. vote no on D and EE secession would be the worst thing this County could ever do. the brokest county in CA breaking away from the state? yeah, bad idea

Chris Cox
4d ago

Hey voters, if you can't see the self serving corruption of these county supervisors, then you absolutely deserve the pain that will follow. What specific areas of your life are better due to having so many full time supervisors in a poor county? I bet that's a question the supervisors couldn't articulate to the voters. Voters you need to vote out this den of vipers whom are beholden to special interests and not their constituents?

The HD Post

Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
IE Voice

IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Acquanetta Warren is reelected as Fontana mayor

Acquanetta Warren has been reelected as mayor of Fontana, according to final unofficial election results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9. As of 10 a.m., with all 101 precincts reporting, Warren had 6,775 votes, representing 47.45 percent of the total in the three-way race.
FONTANA, CA
IE Voice

Endorsement of Dr. Gwen Dowdy Rodgers for San Bernardino County Board of Education

Dr. Hebert Fischer | Retired San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools. I have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers in her role as a parent, a successful business and community leader as well as the President of the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education (SBCUSD), where she was recognized for her superior service to the 48,000 students, 8,000 staff members and to parents of the District.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot

It’s that time again — election season, where citizens are called to perform their civic duty by voting in the midterm election that will impact local and state-wide offices and laws. This midterm election brings ballot measures that will determine changes to state constitutional language regarding abortion, kidney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Recovery efforts for victims swept away in Ontario wash continue

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s dive team continued their search Thursday for four unaccounted for victims swept away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday. “By the time the water washed me down it, there was no way…there was nothing to hold onto,”...
ONTARIO, CA
The HD Post

LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives

APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains

Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Montclair Fire Department along with Montclair Police Department responded to a garage fire that extended into a house on the 10200 block of Camulos Avenue in the city of Montclair early Monday morning, Nov. 7, around 2:36 a.m. Once firefighters and officers arrived on scene,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
