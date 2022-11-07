snakes- the word it so you think it's a good mive?? there should be term limits and oversight on all government.. vote no on D and EE secession would be the worst thing this County could ever do. the brokest county in CA breaking away from the state? yeah, bad idea
Hey voters, if you can't see the self serving corruption of these county supervisors, then you absolutely deserve the pain that will follow. What specific areas of your life are better due to having so many full time supervisors in a poor county? I bet that's a question the supervisors couldn't articulate to the voters. Voters you need to vote out this den of vipers whom are beholden to special interests and not their constituents?
Related
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County
ELECTION: Acquanetta Warren is reelected as Fontana mayor
San Bernardino voting center closed due to mandatory evacuations
The Journey of An Election Ballot….Where Does Your Ballot Go Once It’s Cast?
Endorsement of Dr. Gwen Dowdy Rodgers for San Bernardino County Board of Education
As You Prepare to Cast Your Ballot
Recovery efforts for victims swept away in Ontario wash continue
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Off-duty Calif. officer arrested after firing gun in air at local tavern
Detectives looking to identify woman found dead at Barstow homeless encampment
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Garage and House Blaze
IE Voice
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.https://theievoice.com
Comments / 4