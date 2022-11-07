ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Touchdown Friday: State playoffs, Week 2

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In a bid to avoid potential inclement weather from what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole, many North Carolina high school football teams involved in the second round of the playoffs have been moving their games this week from Friday to Thursday.

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms northeast of Bahamas, headed for Florida Download the WNCT Storm Team 9 Weather App

A schedule of this week’s games is below. 9OYS is updating this schedule as we receive new updates, so check back for changes.

Class 1A East

THURSDAY

No. 9 North Edgecombe at No. 8 Riverside

No. 21 Washington County at No. 5 West Columbus

No. 25 East Columbus at No. 23 Perquimans

No. 17 Southeast Halifax at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 12 Northside at No. 4 Northampton

No. 18 Pender County at No. 2 North Moore, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Hobbton at No. 6 Southside

FRIDAY

No. 14 Warren County at No. 3 Rosewood

Class 2A East

THURSDAY

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 5 Northeastern

No. 11 Hertford County at No. 6 West Craven

No. 14 Holmes at No. 3 Whiteville

No. 10 South Granville at No. 7 Clinton

No. 24 Midway at No. 8 Cummings

No. 16 Heidi Trask at No. 1 Princeton

FRIDAY

No. 13 Greene Central at No. 4 Nash Central

No. 15 James Kenan at No. 2 East Duplin

Class 3A East

THURSDAY

No. 20 Jacksonville at No. 4 Havelock, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 J.H. Rose at No. 3 71st, 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 Vance County at No. 7 Southern Durham, 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Southern Nash at No. 1 Northern Nash

No. 28 Triton at No. 21 Hunt

FRIDAY

No. 22 Lee County at No. 6 North Brunswick

No. 10 Scotland County at No. 7 Terry Sanford

No. 2 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 15 Williams

Class 4A East

THURSDAY

No. 23 Jordan at No. 7 Pinecrest, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Hoggard at No. 2 New Bern

No. 16 Apex at No. 1 Hillside, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

No. 9 Pine Forest at No. 8 Holly Springs

No. 12 Millbrook at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 13 Southern Alamance at No. 4 New Hanover

No. 14 Leesville Road at No. 3 Wake Forest

No. 11 Rolesville at No. 6 Cleveland

8-Man Playoffs

THURSDAY

No. 1 Arendell Parrott Academy vs. No. 5 Cary Christian School

No. 2 John Paul II vs. No. 3 Rocky Mount Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Related
WNCT

Talkin’ Preps: NCPreps publisher talks state playoffs, start of basketball season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCHSAA state football playoffs continue each week until the state finals on Dec. 9-10. On top of the football postseason, the start of basketball is right around the corner. This week, because of some anticipated bad weather from tropical system Nicole, the playoff schedule has been adjusted. Most of the […]
WRAL News

Bryant: The second round games that could define the 4A playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A football playoffs could play out in many different ways. There are a handful of high-leverage contests set to play out in round two as a number of the perceived “best” teams prepare to square off with one another. Additionally, some teams’ prospects beyond round two could hinge on the type of opponent that succeeds in a concurrent matchup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

WNCT's 2022 election coverage, 10 p.m. report

WNCT has reporters covering races for sheriff, NC House, NC Senate and more. Here's the latest from our 10 p.m. newscast. WNCT has reporters covering races for sheriff, NC House, NC Senate and more. Here's the latest from our 10 p.m. newscast. Midterms lead to mixed bag of results. North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
qcnews.com

Election Results: Battle for the Senate

The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. The balance of power is up for grabs on Tuesday and the Carolinas will play a key role in the outcome. Key takeaways after midterm election. The midterm election...
FLORIDA STATE
