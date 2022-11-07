Read full article on original website
Related
Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties
HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill.
rigzone.com
Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil is expected to lose about $2 billion when it sells an oil field off the coast of California. Operations at the field were halted following an...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Trucking, oil companies ramp up warnings on diesel shortage: 'We put ourselves in this situation'
Energy suppliers, truckers warn about diesel shortages ahead of the busy holiday season, as supply chain disruptions prompt surging prices at the pump.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men’s deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four widows, Esther Kiobel, Victoria Bera, Blessing Eawo and Charity Levula, launched the case in 2017. It was rejected in a final ruling by The Hague District Court in March, following an interim decision in 2019 dismissing parts of their claim. Their husbands were among nine activists from the Ogoni tribe, led by writer Ken Saro-Wiwa, who were hanged in 1995 for the murder of four political rivals. Supporters say they were really targeted because of their involvement in protests against environmental damage by Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary. Lawyer Channa Samkalden confirmed the end of the case in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The decision to withdraw the appeal was first reported by Reuters.
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
Oil and gas greenhouse emissions ‘three times higher’ than producers claim
Greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas facilities around the world are about three times higher than their producers claim, new data has shown. Climate Trace, a project to measure at source the true levels of carbon dioxide and other global heating gases, published a new report on Wednesday showing that half of the 50 largest sources of greenhouse gases in the world were oil and gas fields and production facilities.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Court Reporter Shortage in California
Each day across California, tens of thousands of court hearings are held. Lawyers argue, witnesses testify, litigants tell their stories and judges make decisions. What many people do not appreciate is the crucial role played by a court reporter: creating and preserving a verbatim record of those exchanges. As a chronic shortage of court reporters reaches crisis levels, the statutory framework for court reporting must adjust to the new realities of the reporting profession.
NOLA.com
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil Hires Maersk Supply Service SSV For Guyana Job
Energy major ExxonMobil has turned to Maersk Supply Service for the deployment of the latter’s Subsea Support Vessel (SSV) offshore Guyana. Maersk Nomad has been contracted for a minimum of one year to support ExxonMobil’s field development activities offshore Guyana. Maersk Nomad will be operating with two ROVs...
Phys.org
How courts can help protect human rights amid climate change
On Sept. 23, the United Nations Human Rights Committee found that the Australian government had violated the human rights of a group of Indigenous island residents known as "the Torres Strait 8" when it failed to adequately protect them from the impacts of climate change. It was a potentially ground-breaking...
US News and World Report
Chevron Says No Major Processing Units Involved in California Refinery Fire
(Reuters) - Chevron on Wednesday said an isolated fire inside its 269,000-barrel-per-day El Segundo refinery in California was extinguished on Tuesday and did not occur at any of the facility's major processes units. Fire crews worked quickly to contain the fire which was extinguished at about 8:35 PM (0435 GMT),...
At COP27, Tuvalu joins call for an international treaty to stop fossil fuel expansion
The island nation of Tuvalu has become the second country in the world to call for an international Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. Modeled after the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the international mechanism would stop the expansion of fossil fuels, phase out existing production, and create paths to renewable energy development.
Chevron and MOL to study CO2 shipping from Singapore to Australia
SINGAPORE & SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), through its Chevron New Energies International Pte. Ltd. (Chevron) subsidiary, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced the signing of a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) on the feasibility of transporting liquified carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006052/en/ Chevron and MOL have signed a Joint Study Agreement to explore the feasibility of transporting liquified carbon dioxide from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia. At the signing ceremony in Singapore were Mr. Chris Powers, Vice President, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, Chevron New Energies, and Mr. Yasuchika Noma, Executive Officer of MOL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from wetlands, just add (fresh) water
Scientists found they could reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions from a former coastal wetland in North Carolina by raising the groundwater level—recreating conditions similar to what existed at the site before it was drained. In the recent study published in the journal Wetlands, researchers reported increases in average emissions...
The pollution EPA refuses to regulate
The Clean Water Act turned 50 last month. There was much to celebrate, but it’s also a good time to reflect on a critical task that remains undone. Recently, 160 organizations — environmental and public health organizations, Native American tribes, water agencies and others — asked President Biden to direct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to finally establish discharge standards for ships’ ballast water that comply with the Clean Water Act. Back in June, 34 members of Congress wrote EPA Administrator Michael Regan with the same request.
CNBC
‘A twisted joke’: UN’s flagship climate summit sees sharp jump in fossil fuel industry delegates
The sharp jump in attendees associated with some of the world's biggest polluting oil and gas giants at the U.N.'s flagship climate conference is thought to reflect the rise in the influence of the fossil fuel industry to shape the debate. Campaigners described the findings as a "twisted joke." The...
Comments / 0