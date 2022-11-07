Read full article on original website
How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others. All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu...
What you should know about getting a flu vaccine this year, according to an expert
This year's flu strain has already begun spreading across the US, according to new data from the CDC. Not since 2009, during the height of the H1N1 swine flu pandemic, have there been this many cases of influenza so early in the season.
WebMD
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
Flu season arrives early with highest severity in over a decade
Influenza is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier this year, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday shows. Driving the news: Flu season, which usually starts to pick up in October and peaks between January and February, arrived about six weeks early with particularly high illness in the U.S. South and Southeast, according to the CDC.
Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season
CNN — US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season – and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a “high number of absences” among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Flu season in the US hasn’t been this bad this early in more than a decade. Now is the time to get a flu shot
CNN — Flu season has ramped up early in the United States, and flu hospitalizations are worse than usual for this time of year, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s been more than a decade – since the H1N1 swine...
U.S. flu season off to a fast start as other viruses spread
NEW YORK — The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to an autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms.Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn't been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, there have been an estimated 730 flu deaths, including at least two children.The winter flu season usually flu ramps up in December or January."We are seeing more cases than we would expect at this time,"...
Cases rising as Valley mom shares story of baby's battle with RSV
The strain on our hospital system continues as doctors are seeing an increase in cases from three major viruses, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, all coming in at once.
RSV cases among kids are spiking in US, reports say. How to spot the respiratory illness
Here’s what parents should watch out for.
BBC
US hospital flu cases hit 10-year high as vaccinations fall
US influenza hospital admissions have hit the highest rate in a decade as vaccinations sag, US officials say. They said adults have received five million fewer influenza jabs this year compared with the same time last year. Health experts are worried a so-called tripledemic of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
NBC Connecticut
Covid, Flu, RSV: Here Are the Best Masks and Masking Methods for Protection Against the ‘Tripledemic'
As we get deeper into fall season, experts are warning of a potential 'tripledemic' – the circulation of Covid-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), all at the same time. Infections from the new "Scrabble" variants are increasing, hospitalizations from RSV are skyrocketing at a terrifying pace, and...
McKnight's
As respiratory diseases spike, CDC urges clinicians to offer vaccines, antivirals
U.S. health officials have asked clinicians to help lessen the impact of an exceptional respiratory virus season on seniors and other vulnerable Americans. In a health advisory released Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that clinicians be ready to prevent, test for and treat spiking cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the common cold, and watch for an expected uptick in COVID-19. Two years of COVID-19 as the dominant respiratory disease has thrown off seasonal timing of others and left more people at risk of severe disease, they said.
Why Is Cold And Flu Season Surging So Early (And With A Vengeance) This Year?
If your household has been battling some form of illness or another without a freaking break for what feels like forever, you're far from alone. Back-to-school season and the advent of cooler weather always brings with it an uptick in illness — particularly among kids. But it feels like this year has been especially brutal, thanks to the converging rise in cases not only of cold and flu but also respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), and, of course, COVID-19.
COVID vaccines: many people have had two doses but not their boosters – here’s why that might be
In England, the current pandemic strategy relies on vaccine protection to minimise the impacts of COVID infections. But vaccine uptake is not as good as it could be. As of October 23 2022, although 80% of adults had received two doses, only 66% had received a third. Vaccine uptake is...
Freethink
Flu and RSV can fuse into a new kind of virus
“This is just the start of what I think will be a long journey, of hopefully very interesting discoveries,” Pablo Murcia, a virology professor at the University of Glasgow, told The Guardian. “Interesting” is definitely one way to put it. I would call it equal parts fascinating and frightening....
News-Medical.net
Influenza hospitalizations at highest level in ten years, predicting a severe U.S. flu season
On November 4, 2022, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published their weekly Influenza Surveillance Report for Week 43 (October 23, 2022, to October 29, 2022). With a cumulative hospitalization rate of 2.9/100,000 cases, which amounted to a total of 4,326 patients hospitalized during Week 43, influenza infection and hospitalization rates continue to increase at an alarmingly fast and early rate this year.
