bravotv.com
See Why Anisha and Chitra Ramakrishna Are “Hashtag Unbothered” on Family Karma
Chitra explains why she missed Vishal’s wedding and why she thinks Anisha did “enough” despite her late RSVP. Family Karma Season 3 kicked off with Richa Sadana and Vishal Parvani’s long-awaited wedding weekend, but Anisha Ramakrishna’s last-minute RSVP and subsequent delayed arrival threatened to steal some of the spotlight away from the couple.
bravotv.com
Whitney Rose Thinks Meredith & Seth Marks “Weren’t Cringe-y Enough” in the Bathtub
The RHOSLC skincare founder wanted more from her castmates’ sexy tub scene. On Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, had a very steamy moment when they rubbed body paint on each other as a form of “love art.” So when Whitney recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy was eager to get her thoughts on another couple’s intimate encounter shown on the most recent episode of RHOSLC.
bravotv.com
Find Out Which Below Deck Captain Would Love Andy Cohen to Be a Charter Guest
The captain also said the Southern Charm cast would have “a fantastic time” as his charter guests. Could Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen be hitting the high seas sometime soon? Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge would like to think so. He revealed as much...
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on How Whitney Rose and Her Husband Are Doing Today After Sharing His Job Situation
After sharing details about the change in his career on Season 3, the RHOSLC cast member revealed how it has affected them. As viewers saw on the November 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, shared a candid conversation about a recent change in his career and how he eventually was asked to leave his job at that time.
bravotv.com
Anisha Ramakrishna Spills All the Details on Her Massive, “Stunning” Engagement Ring
The Family Karma cast member has been sharing the details about the diamond “ring of [her] dreams” she received from her now-husband. As Anisha Ramakrishna explained on the November 6 Season 3 premiere of Family Karma, she is keeping the details about her romantic relationship “under wraps” for the time being. Although Anisha has chosen not to identify the person she’s now married to, she has been happy to discuss some things about her relationship, including her jaw-dropping engagement ring.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Is Kim Zolciak’s Home Really Facing Foreclosure? Here's the Scoop
Real Housewives OG Kim Zolciak may be staring down the barrel of home foreclosure, according to reports. Zolciak, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 and subsequent spinoff, Don't Be Tardy has dealt with a home foreclosure event years prior. Article continues below advertisement. Now, tabloids say...
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
bravotv.com
Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
TVOvermind
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Andy Cohen reveals what was in the envelopes Lisa Rinna brought to the 'RHOBH' season 12 reunion
Lisa Rinna brought envelopes to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion addressing her feud with Sutton Stracke. They were never shown.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez? Inside Their Relationship
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm may have moved on from his infamous exes, Veronica Rodriguez and Jeniffer Tarazona, but who is his girlfriend, Linda Ramirez? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim’s current relationship. Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim’s Girlfriend Linda Ramirez?...
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement
Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Alexis Bellino Announces Son Miles, 14, Is Transgender
A special announcement. Alexis Bellino revealed that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender — and he asked her to tell the world on his behalf. "Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, began in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 26. "He’s now a month shy […]
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
Kate Chastain From ‘Below Deck’ Says Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Could ‘Scream’ at Her – and ‘Love Every Minute’
Kate Chastain from 'Below Deck' joked that Kathy Hilton from 'RHOBH' could yell and scream awful things at her and she's love every single minute of it.
