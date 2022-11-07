ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

See Why Anisha and Chitra Ramakrishna Are “Hashtag Unbothered” on Family Karma

Chitra explains why she missed Vishal’s wedding and why she thinks Anisha did “enough” despite her late RSVP. Family Karma Season 3 kicked off with Richa Sadana and Vishal Parvani’s long-awaited wedding weekend, but Anisha Ramakrishna’s last-minute RSVP and subsequent delayed arrival threatened to steal some of the spotlight away from the couple.
Whitney Rose Thinks Meredith & Seth Marks “Weren’t Cringe-y Enough” in the Bathtub

The RHOSLC skincare founder wanted more from her castmates’ sexy tub scene. On Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, had a very steamy moment when they rubbed body paint on each other as a form of “love art.” So when Whitney recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy was eager to get her thoughts on another couple’s intimate encounter shown on the most recent episode of RHOSLC.
Find Out Which Below Deck Captain Would Love Andy Cohen to Be a Charter Guest

The captain also said the Southern Charm cast would have “a fantastic time” as his charter guests. Could Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen be hitting the high seas sometime soon? Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge would like to think so. He revealed as much...
We Have an Update on How Whitney Rose and Her Husband Are Doing Today After Sharing His Job Situation

After sharing details about the change in his career on Season 3, the RHOSLC cast member revealed how it has affected them. As viewers saw on the November 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose and her husband, Justin Rose, shared a candid conversation about a recent change in his career and how he eventually was asked to leave his job at that time.
Anisha Ramakrishna Spills All the Details on Her Massive, “Stunning” Engagement Ring

The Family Karma cast member has been sharing the details about the diamond “ring of [her] dreams” she received from her now-husband. As Anisha Ramakrishna explained on the November 6 Season 3 premiere of Family Karma, she is keeping the details about her romantic relationship “under wraps” for the time being. Although Anisha has chosen not to identify the person she’s now married to, she has been happy to discuss some things about her relationship, including her jaw-dropping engagement ring.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
