Dayton, OH

Man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Dayton house on Friday.

Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.

When crews searched the house, they discovered that the two occupants of the home were deceased and both had gunshot wounds, the spokesperson said.

A Dayton police incident report identified the victims as a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Their names have not been released at this time.

Maj. Brian Johns said Monday that there was some kind of a domestic dispute between the two individuals.

“We believe the female killed her male partner and then killed herself,” Johns said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

A handgun was recovered on scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
