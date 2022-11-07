ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rains possible late: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Enjoy the mild weather tomorrow as colder weather is set to move into the area this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs around 65 on Thursday. Conditions could get breezy with increasing clouds later in the day. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s. Rain is likely on Friday with highs only in the 50s.
Cleveland Orchestra ends fiscal 2022 in black despite slumping economy, other post-pandemic challenges

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Success during flush times is one thing. Success in 2022 is quite another. That’s what makes the Cleveland Orchestra’s latest annual report so notable. On its own, the balanced budget released at the group’s annual meeting Wednesday wouldn’t be all that special. During a pandemic and a slumping economy, however, it’s remarkable.
Cavs Team Shop among five new stores opening at Tower City Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will open a temporary team shop at Tower City Center. The location, which will sell jerseys and a selection of exclusive men’s, women’s and kid’s apparel, will serve fans while the team’s flagship store inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse undergoes a complete renovation. The grand opening date and store hours will be announced soon.
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

MIAMI — Hurricane Nicole made landfall early today along the east coast of Florida. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports...
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
Downtown Cleveland Alliance will again host a series of winter events, starting with annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is gearing up to host a series of family-friendly activities for Cleveland residents all winter long. Individuals and families can expect a series of immersive activities -- from tree lighting and other entertainment to shopping across Downtown Cleveland and more. Formerly known as Winterfest,...
Pearl Street Wine Market & Café sets opening date

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pearl Street Wine Market & Café – owned by restaurateurs Karen Small and Jill Davis – is set to open noon Friday, Nov. 18. The restaurant, located in Small’s former Flying Fig location, will feature a wine shop, wine club and casual eatery with renovated 40-person capacity bar space.
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: lock down the early sign up offer now

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohio gears up for mobile sports betting, our BetMGM Ohio bonus code promotion here gives Buckeye State bettors a massive bonus before...
How teachers union-backed candidates won state school board races: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Controversy has erupted in public education decisions over the past year on how to teach about race and how schools should approach students who identify as gay or transgender. On the Ohio State Board of Education, two members resigned under pressure over their support of an anti-racism resolution.
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city it does become...
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
