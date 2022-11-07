Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Rains possible late: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Enjoy the mild weather tomorrow as colder weather is set to move into the area this weekend. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs around 65 on Thursday. Conditions could get breezy with increasing clouds later in the day. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s. Rain is likely on Friday with highs only in the 50s.
Cleveland Orchestra ends fiscal 2022 in black despite slumping economy, other post-pandemic challenges
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Success during flush times is one thing. Success in 2022 is quite another. That’s what makes the Cleveland Orchestra’s latest annual report so notable. On its own, the balanced budget released at the group’s annual meeting Wednesday wouldn’t be all that special. During a pandemic and a slumping economy, however, it’s remarkable.
Cheese and wine fest set for Friday in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taste CLE’s cheese and wine fest is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. The fest – 6 to 11 p.m. - will feature more than 50 cheeses from around the world along with more than 40 wines from various regions as well.
Cavs Team Shop among five new stores opening at Tower City Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will open a temporary team shop at Tower City Center. The location, which will sell jerseys and a selection of exclusive men’s, women’s and kid’s apparel, will serve fans while the team’s flagship store inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse undergoes a complete renovation. The grand opening date and store hours will be announced soon.
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida
MIAMI — Hurricane Nicole made landfall early today along the east coast of Florida. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports...
Olmsted Falls on track to prepare for potential train derailments
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The recent train derailment in Ravenna Township has reminded those Northeast Ohio communities with heavy rail service about the potential for a similar incident. Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven takes a proactive approach to the notion of a train derailment in his community.
Off-price retailer Sierra opens store at The Greens of Strongsville shopping center
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Sierra, an off-price retailer with nearly 80 stores in 27 states, opened a new store Saturday (Nov. 5) in The Greens of Strongsville shopping center. Sierra -- part of TJX Cos. Inc., the umbrella company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods --specializes in active and outdoor clothing and equipment brands, including adidas, Bearpaw, Callaway Golf, Red Wing and Timberland.
Downtown Cleveland Alliance will again host a series of winter events, starting with annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is gearing up to host a series of family-friendly activities for Cleveland residents all winter long. Individuals and families can expect a series of immersive activities -- from tree lighting and other entertainment to shopping across Downtown Cleveland and more. Formerly known as Winterfest,...
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Pearl Street Wine Market & Café sets opening date
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pearl Street Wine Market & Café – owned by restaurateurs Karen Small and Jill Davis – is set to open noon Friday, Nov. 18. The restaurant, located in Small’s former Flying Fig location, will feature a wine shop, wine club and casual eatery with renovated 40-person capacity bar space.
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the love. For the Land. The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniform -- a vintage and earthy design inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks -- which will be debuted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and worn six other times throughout the season.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: lock down the early sign up offer now
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohio gears up for mobile sports betting, our BetMGM Ohio bonus code promotion here gives Buckeye State bettors a massive bonus before...
How teachers union-backed candidates won state school board races: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Controversy has erupted in public education decisions over the past year on how to teach about race and how schools should approach students who identify as gay or transgender. On the Ohio State Board of Education, two members resigned under pressure over their support of an anti-racism resolution.
Ohio Issues 1 and 2 results for the November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for the ballot measures on Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find more race results ion the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022; jackpot $20 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers for a jackpot of $20 million in its drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The numbers are 7-14-24-30-56 Powerball 7 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 3-16-21-33-36-47 Kicker 728339. The jackpot is $1.2 million for the drawing on...
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city it does become...
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
Edmund Fitzgerald: See photos of the Great Lakes’ most famous ship
LAKE SUPERIOR - Forty-seven years ago today, the Edmund Fitzgerald was caught in the grip of a deadly storm on Lake Superior. Investigators would later say the Mighty Fitz’s course had put her in the “worst possible place” amid the monstrous waves of that November gale. When...
OHSAA football Division IV regional semifinal preview: Glenville gets Elyria Catholic in Northeast Ohio showdown
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Any rust Glenville could have gained from seven weeks — or six games — of blowout wins in the Senate League have been shaken the last two weeks with the Tarblooders’ performances in the OHSAA football playoffs. They picked apart Napoleon and ran...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0