Huntington Beach, CA

Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach

A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant’s attorney said her client’s decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach area

SEAL BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area. The crash was reported at about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pedestrian struck and killed

A 30-year-old man from Laguna Niguel was fatally injured when walking in the street Monday morning in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchillla, public information officer of the HBPD, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. Officers responding to a call of...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified

A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
ROSEMEAD, CA
Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Suspect Leads Police on Wild Chase from OC to Whittier

A suspect led authorities on a wild chase Wednesday involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin the suspect in place. According to Fullerton police, the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop...
FULLERTON, CA
Woman Convicted of Fatal DUI in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CA
Police Seek Suspects in Mailbox Burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in at least 10 mailbox burglaries at apartment complexes in the Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks areas since August. “Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit these crimes until they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach

Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Gate

A young man who was shot and killed in South Gate was identified Wednesday. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Javier Alvarez,...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Two Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Beverly Hills After Traffic Stop

Two suspects in an armed robbery in Culver City were arrested Wednesday in Beverly Hills after one of them fired a shot from inside the vehicle after it was stopped by police. Beverly Hills police officers stopped a vehicle at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard. Lt. Gregg Mader told City News Service.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
South Gate Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in South Gate. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Man, 61, Reported Missing in Westmont Area of South Los Angeles

A 61-year-old man was reported missing in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday. Dennis Chavez was last seen in the area of Denker Avenue and West 102nd Street, near Jesse Owens Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chavez is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 135...
LOS ANGELES, CA

