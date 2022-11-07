Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant’s attorney said her client’s decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach area
SEAL BEACH, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Seal Beach area. The crash was reported at about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
‘I need that for work’: Owner of van stolen in wild police pursuit hoping vehicle is still drivable
The owner of a van that was stolen during a wild pursuit through Orange and Los Angeles counties and left a trail of destruction Wednesday says he hopes the vehicle is still driveable. The victim, John Reynolds, told KTLA that he and his family were enjoying a day at Knott’s Berry Farm when the pursuit […]
Suspect arrested after chase through L.A., Orange counties ends in crash, shots fired
A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Cpt. John Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said that around […]
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian struck and killed
A 30-year-old man from Laguna Niguel was fatally injured when walking in the street Monday morning in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchillla, public information officer of the HBPD, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue. Officers responding to a call of...
mynewsla.com
Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified
A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
2urbangirls.com
Fountain Valley man hit, killed by SUV in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Laguna Beach man was fatally struck by an SUV Monday in Huntington Beach. Officers went to Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue about 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. The 30-year-old man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld...
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Leads Police on Wild Chase from OC to Whittier
A suspect led authorities on a wild chase Wednesday involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin the suspect in place. According to Fullerton police, the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop...
NBC Los Angeles
Family Confronts Pursuit Driver Who Runs Into Home and Steals Their Truck
A family confronts a driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit as he runs in their home and steals their truck. A driver which led multiple police units on a pursuit which began in Anaheim ran out of a vehicle he had carjacked in Whittier and ran onto their property.
mynewsla.com
Woman Convicted of Fatal DUI in Anaheim
A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54-year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say
The suspect was arrested after he collapsed while apparently trying to flee the crash scene on foot. The post Driver in stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after crash in Cerritos, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspects in Mailbox Burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in at least 10 mailbox burglaries at apartment complexes in the Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks areas since August. “Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit these crimes until they...
Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach
Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided.
Evacuation order lifted for Orange County's Bond Fire burn area after threat of potential flooding
All evacuation orders for recent burn areas in Orange County and Duarte have been lifted after a bout of wet weather threatened possible flash flooding and mudflows in some of Southern California's mountain communities.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Gate
A young man who was shot and killed in South Gate was identified Wednesday. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Javier Alvarez,...
mynewsla.com
Two Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested in Beverly Hills After Traffic Stop
Two suspects in an armed robbery in Culver City were arrested Wednesday in Beverly Hills after one of them fired a shot from inside the vehicle after it was stopped by police. Beverly Hills police officers stopped a vehicle at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard. Lt. Gregg Mader told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
South Gate Shooting Leaves One Man Dead
A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in South Gate. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Man, 61, Reported Missing in Westmont Area of South Los Angeles
A 61-year-old man was reported missing in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday. Dennis Chavez was last seen in the area of Denker Avenue and West 102nd Street, near Jesse Owens Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chavez is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 135...
