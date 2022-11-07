Read full article on original website
Five Ways Host Jimmy Kimmel Can Steer a Better Oscars Ceremony
There’s a host again. Thank God, there’s a host again. Not three hosts, like at this March’s misbegotten Oscars ceremony. One host. And it’s the same host as the last time we had just one host, almost five years ago: Jimmy Kimmel. After back-to-back emceeing gigs in 2017 and 2018, including during the infamous Best Picture mixup that resulted in the “La La Land” team temporarily handed statuettes that rightfully belonged to “Moonlight,” the Academy decided to go three straight Oscars ceremonies without a host at all. The hope was for a leaner, faster-paced ceremony. That never happened. Meanwhile, ratings for the ceremony kept...
Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Host Oscars for First Time Since 2018
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. The 95th Academy Awards will see a familiar face next year: Jimmy Kimmel will return as emcee for the ceremony, which is scheduled for March 12, 2023 on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars “After Everyone Good Said No”
Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over an Oscars ceremony in which the Best Picture category was incorrectly awarded and who recently managed to annoy almost everyone at the Emmys, is back to lead another awards show. The late night host has been tapped to host the 95th Academy Awards, Variety reports, marking his third time helming the show.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Maya Rudolph Says David Letterman 'Embarrassed And Humiliated' Her With Interview Blunder
“I did not have a good time,” she recalled about her first time on the late-night talk show.
Steven Spielberg was 'choking' with emotion when meeting Paul Dano for The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg and Paul Dano opened up about the casting process for The Fabelmans. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on 2 November, The Fabelmans director and actor recalled an emotional moment they shared on a Zoom call during the movie’s casting process. The Fabelmans...
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
2023 Oscars: Best Supporting Actress Predictions [UPDATED: November 3]
While the Best Supporting Actress Oscar is often awarded to an ingenue, like the 2022 winner Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), it can also be a way to reward a more season performer. In 2021 Youn Yuh-jung, who is renowned in her native South Korea, won at age 73 for her first English film, “Minari.” And in 2020, the academy honored past nominee Laura Dern who finally took home an Oscar for her scene-stealing performance in “Marriage Story.” (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Supporting Actress predictions.) While Dern was clearly a featured player in her picture, two of...
Why The Conners Fight Scenes Come Naturally To Sara Gilbert
A spin-off of "Roseanne," ABC's "The Conners" begins in the weeks after the title character's (Roseanne Barr) unexpected death. Tensions are often high in the Conner household, but the loss of Roseanne brings a ton of family conflict out in the open. This includes Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky's (Lecy Goranson) long-standing conflict, and a Thanksgiving dinner that explodes when Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) slaps Darlene.
Adam Devine Falls for Sarah Hyland (Again) in Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series — Watch Bumper in Berlin Trailer
Seven years after falling in love on Modern Family, Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland are making sweet music together once again. The on-screen couple reunites in the first official trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a new Peacock comedy series spun off from the popular movie franchise. All six episodes drop Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Peacock. The premiere, as well as a sneak peek at Episode 2, will also air on NBC after The Voice on Monday, Nov. 28 (10/9c) In addition to Devine and Hyland, Bumper in Berlin also stars Lera Abova, Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg, reprising his role as...
Everything to Know About the 2023 Academy Awards: Who’s Hosting, Who’s Nominated and More
Roll out the red carpet! Movie lovers are already expecting the 2023 Academy Awards to be a star-studded affair. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced in May 2022 that the 95th annual Oscars would be held the following March, returning to Hollywood's iconic Dolby Theatre. Six months later, Jimmy Kimmel was confirmed […]
Dave Chappelle Sets ‘SNL’ Return With Black Star As Musical Guest
Dave Chappelle has booked another appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. The iconic comedian will return to 30 Rock next Saturday, November 12 — being joined in his third go-round by musical guest Black Star. Chappelle’s show will be the first hosted in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, and it certainly won’t be the first show of the sort the comic has hosted. He last appeared as host on November 7, 2020 — just a matter of days following Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential election over Donald Trump. Related Story 'SNL': Amy Schumer's Every Move Scrutinized By Stalker...
Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show
A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
Watch new trailer for holiday comedy 'Spirited,' starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds
The official trailer has arrived for the upcoming holiday musical comedy "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. The film is a retelling of "A Christmas Carol," the Charles Dickens Christmas classic -- but with a slight twist: It's told from the ghosts' perspective, with Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Shawn Levy Developing a ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Shawn Levy, the prolific director and producer behind Free Guy and Stranger Things, is headed to the Star Wars galaxy. The filmmaker is developing a feature for Lucasfilm, possibly to direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unclear when this project could happen. Levy has a full plate, and is on board to direct the upcoming third Deadpool movie for Marvel Studios. That feature, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has a release date of Nov. 8, 2024. As a producer, he and his 21 Laps also have the final episodes of Stranger Things coming up, with the fifth season...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Record Ratings For An ABC Comedy
Abbott Elementary proves to remain a fan-favorite comedy as the second season continues. According to Deadline, the Quinta Brunson-created series ushered in record ratings for ABC. The outlet reported the season two premiere is “now ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast in three years,” since the Modern Family series finale. According to the data, after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the episode counted an additional audience of 7.5 million, which is more than double its 2.9 million live+same day viewers. Abbott Elementary‘s second season opener also debuted higher than the series’ initial premiere, garnering 44% more total viewers.More from VIBE.comSheryl Lee Ralph Wins First-Ever Emmy...
Whose Line to End After 12th Season on The CW, Says Colin Mochrie
Season 12 of the improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway? will be its last, according to a tweet from Colin Mochrie, one of its lead performers. “Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line,” he wrote. “In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years.” Season 11 of the revival is currently airing on The CW Friday nights at 9/8c. Its final run will mark its 12th season on The CW, but 20th overall, including six seasons on ABC and two on ABC Family. TVLine has reached out to The CW...
‘Seesaw Monster’ Adaptation Set With Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as Rivals
Netflix has announced today it has landed the rights to turn Japanese writer Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster into a feature film. Although the streaming giant is keeping details about the upcoming film under wraps, Seesaw Monster is set to star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault as rivals forced to work together in an action comedy.
