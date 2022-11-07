ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

High School Soccer PRO

Bossier City, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The North Caddo High School soccer team will have a game with Bossier High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School

Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
foxsportstexarkana.com

Four Texas High Student Athletes Signed on Fall Signing day today

Texarkana, TX –Four Texas High Tiger student athletes signed today on fall signing day at Texas High in Texarkana. The Texas High School Athletic Department hosted the Fall Signing Day event for four student-athletes. Letters of Intent were signed during ceremonies at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility. Marlee...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Study: Shreveport wastewater leads the nation in methamphetamines

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport is leading the nation in a very ominous category. Findings from wastewater analysis done by the Louisiana Addiction Research Center show that methamphetamine in the wastewater in Shreveport is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States. Nicholas Goeders, Louisiana Addiction Research...
SHREVEPORT, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Minden, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Northwood High School soccer team will have a game with Minden High School on November 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Greenacres get wins

Benton, Cope, Haughton and Greenacres won district games Monday. Benton swept Elm Grove and Cope swept Rusheon in seventh- and eighth-grade games. Haughton and Greenacres split games with the Lady Bucs winning the seventh-grade game and the Lady Mustangs taking the eighth-grade game. At Elm Grove, Autumn Thomas paced the...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post. The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School. “We...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Election Day arrives in Bossier Parish

The 2022 midterm elections are in the books, as mild spring-like temperatures prevailed throughout Election Day in Bossier Parish. On Tuesday November 8, 2022, voters in Bossier Parish joined voters across the state of Louisiana and voters across the nation in going to the polls to cast their ballots for several political races. In Louisiana, there were also eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Cold front to bring a little rain and much cooler air

Cold front to bring a little rain and much cooler …. Cold front to bring a little rain and much cooler air. Congratulations to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office (BPSO) Deputy Lane Tuggle who was recently promoted to rank of lieutenant. Zwolle officers deliver baby boy. Two Zwolle police officers went...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

I-49 North Shutdown After Serious Wreck Sunday Night

A head-on collision on I-49 late Sunday night near Shreveport has left 4 people hurt and a traffic headache for motorists. Deputies got the call just before 10pm. Reports indicated a red vehicle was headed south in the northbound lanes on the interstate when the crash happened. Multiple agencies responded...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple districts for the Shreveport City Council are headed to a runoff race on Dec. 10, including District B. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the end of the night (with all precincts reporting), it appeared two of the candidates running for the District B seat had tied for second place, with no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote to clinch the win. Now, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the race is not in fact a tie. Here’s where the vote count stands:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Lane Tuggle of Bossier Sheriff's office promoted to Lieutenant

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff's Deputy Lane Tuggle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Sheriff Julian Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

