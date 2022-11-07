Read full article on original website
Related
Bossier City, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The North Caddo High School soccer team will have a game with Bossier High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Airline football player Cameron Jefferson is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)
By Buck Ringgold In a game for the district championship, and against a crosstown rival, Cameron Jefferson came to play. Jefferson, a senior receiver for Airline High School in Bossier City, had a big night on offense in the Vikings' game on Oct. 27. Jefferson caught seven passes for 132 ...
Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School
Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Four Texas High Student Athletes Signed on Fall Signing day today
Texarkana, TX –Four Texas High Tiger student athletes signed today on fall signing day at Texas High in Texarkana. The Texas High School Athletic Department hosted the Fall Signing Day event for four student-athletes. Letters of Intent were signed during ceremonies at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility. Marlee...
KTBS
Study: Shreveport wastewater leads the nation in methamphetamines
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport is leading the nation in a very ominous category. Findings from wastewater analysis done by the Louisiana Addiction Research Center show that methamphetamine in the wastewater in Shreveport is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States. Nicholas Goeders, Louisiana Addiction Research...
Minden, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Northwood High School soccer team will have a game with Minden High School on November 09, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Benton, Cope, Haughton, Greenacres get wins
Benton, Cope, Haughton and Greenacres won district games Monday. Benton swept Elm Grove and Cope swept Rusheon in seventh- and eighth-grade games. Haughton and Greenacres split games with the Lady Bucs winning the seventh-grade game and the Lady Mustangs taking the eighth-grade game. At Elm Grove, Autumn Thomas paced the...
KTBS
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Wednesday morning. Those impacted are on the Blocker Water System in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break. It's affecting residents in the Smithville and Oliver Road areas.
KSLA
Principal of Southwood High announces decision to retire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The principal of a Caddo Parish high school has announced her decision to retire from her post. The Caddo Parish School Board sent a letter out to parents on Wednesday, Nov. 9 announced the retirement of Dr. Kim Pendleton, the principal of Southwood High School. “We...
bossierpress.com
Election Day arrives in Bossier Parish
The 2022 midterm elections are in the books, as mild spring-like temperatures prevailed throughout Election Day in Bossier Parish. On Tuesday November 8, 2022, voters in Bossier Parish joined voters across the state of Louisiana and voters across the nation in going to the polls to cast their ballots for several political races. In Louisiana, there were also eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
ktalnews.com
Cold front to bring a little rain and much cooler air
Cold front to bring a little rain and much cooler …. Cold front to bring a little rain and much cooler air. Congratulations to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office (BPSO) Deputy Lane Tuggle who was recently promoted to rank of lieutenant. Zwolle officers deliver baby boy. Two Zwolle police officers went...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport City Council up for grabs as candidates in 3 districts enter run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Councilman for district Jerry Bowman reached his term limit and can not seek another term however his wife, Ursula Bowman, and three others threw their names into the race to lead District G. Ursula Bowman received 49% of the vote, while opponent Derrick Henderson...
I-49 North Shutdown After Serious Wreck Sunday Night
A head-on collision on I-49 late Sunday night near Shreveport has left 4 people hurt and a traffic headache for motorists. Deputies got the call just before 10pm. Reports indicated a red vehicle was headed south in the northbound lanes on the interstate when the crash happened. Multiple agencies responded...
KSLA
Shreveport City Council District B headed to runoff after what appeared to be a tie for second place
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple districts for the Shreveport City Council are headed to a runoff race on Dec. 10, including District B. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the end of the night (with all precincts reporting), it appeared two of the candidates running for the District B seat had tied for second place, with no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote to clinch the win. Now, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the race is not in fact a tie. Here’s where the vote count stands:
Presale Tickets on Sale Thursday for Home Team Tour 23 in Bossier City
The Home Team Tour 23 with Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and special guest Nate Smith is coming to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana on June 17, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11, at 10 am. Presale tickets going on sale Thursday, November 10, at 10 am. Use the passcode HEADLINE. Go here.
Many Shreveport Bossier Schools Closed Tomorrow for Elections
Anytime election day falls on Tuesday, and the polling place is a local school, you can pretty much bank on the fact that the schools will be closed. And tomorrow is no exception. Tuesday, November 8th is finally here. No more political ads... no more forums... no more spam texts...
KSLA
Major wreck reported on Hwy. 71 in south Bossier involving multiple vehicles
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least two injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
KTBS
Lane Tuggle of Bossier Sheriff's office promoted to Lieutenant
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff's Deputy Lane Tuggle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Sheriff Julian Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0