ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gA8W_0j1ue9Um00

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday.

The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season.

Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss.

The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

NFL Rumors: New Details Emerge On Injured Bills QB Josh Allen

Tuesday brought a little more clarity to the injury Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen faces. Allen, who sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he was hit in the arm by Bryce Huff while attempting a pass, reportedly was already being evaluated for damage done to his ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and related nerves, and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on Allen presumably after those tests had been conducted.
FOX Sports

Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings

Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
SEATTLE, WA
The Rogersville Review

#29. Julio Jones (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Julio Jones has had quite the career since getting drafted sixth overall in 2011 by the Atlanta Falcons. The seven-time Pro Bowler is considered one of the best wide receivers of the 2010s and holds the Falcons franchise records for receiving yards and receptions. Unfortunately, injury has plagued Jones, and in 2021 the Falcons traded him to the Tennessee Titans. He most recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being released by the Titans in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
The Rogersville Review

Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud reclaims Heisman favorite status

Hendon Hooker's time atop the Heisman Trophy odds proved to be short-lived. Tennessee's signal-caller dropped back below Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud following the Volunteers' decisive loss to Georgia on Saturday. Stroud, who has spent most of the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, is now being offered at +175 at BetMGM. He has been backed by 9.2 percent of the tickets and 12.0 percent of the money. Hendon is...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Rogersville Review

#49. Ray Lewis (tie)

- Net worth: $30 million Two-time Super Bowl champion, 12-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl MVP, and seven-time All-Pro Ravens great Ray Lewis certainly earned his place in the Hall of Fame. Except for maybe Lawrence Taylor, Lewis is probably the most feared linebacker of all time and is known for anchoring the defense that led the Ravens through their most successful era in franchise history. His career earnings total $95.7 million.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Injury Report: Kindle Vildor, Al-Quadin Muhammad DNP

Kindle Vildor DNP at Bears practice with ankle anjury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kindle Vildor is still nursing the ankle injury that he sustained during the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins. Vildor did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to rehab from the injury. With Vildor out the Bears used Jaylon Jones on the outside in nickel packages, opposite Jaylon Johnson. In those packages, Kyler Gordon kept his job as the slot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
The Rogersville Review

#42. Terry Bradshaw (tie)

- Net worth: $45 million One of the most well-known names in football, Terry Bradshaw was the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970-1983. Bradshaw led his team to four Super Bowl championships in the course of six years and was the first quarterback to win three MVPs and four Super Bowl titles. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, his first year of eligibility. Since 1994, Bradshaw has become a prominent voice in the NFL, working as a sports analyst and famously co-hosting "Fox NFL Sunday."
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Rogersville Review

Syndication: Indianapolis

Parks Frazier, the Colts assistant coach, throws footballs to players before the start of their game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, CA., Sunday, Oct 28, 2018. The Indianapolis Colts Play The Oakland Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Rogersville Review

#26. Michael Strahan (tie)

- Net worth: $65 million Defensive end Michael Strahan's 15-year career with the Giants earned him seven trips to the Pro Bowl, a Super Bowl ring, a place in the Hall of Fame, and more than $76.3 million in career salary. His massive success, widespread popularity, and affable personality earned him a hugely successful media career. He landed major gigs on "Fox NFL Sunday" while also working as a co-host on "Live! With Kelly and Michael" and later, "Good Morning America," the latter of which reportedly doubled his salary from roughly $10 million to $20 million.
The Rogersville Review

Colts confirm Parks Frazier, 30, as offensive play-caller

Frank Reich's former personal assistant has gone from typing the game script to calling the plays under Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. A headline during a whirlwind week in Indianapolis, the Colts bypassed former Saturday teammate and current assistant coach Reggie Wayne to promote Parks Frazier to the prominent role on Monday. The move came hours after Reich was fired by owner Jim Irsay. Frazier was the team's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Rogersville Review

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice with the team on Wednesday. Two days after coach Matt LaFleur called for Green Bay to lean into a mindset of working out of a losing streak that stands at five games, Rodgers, guard Elgton Jenkins, left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Rogersville Review

Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs

There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy