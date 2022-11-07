ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZPle_0j1ue45900

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings

Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Click2Houston.com

Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
769
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy