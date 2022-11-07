Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Sports
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen, other Bills injuries
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates for numerous players on his team early this week. On Monday, McDermott, speaking via video conference, started off at the top with the player on everyone’s mind: Quarterback Josh Allen. In the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the New York...
Bills QB Josh Allen undergoing tests on bruised elbow
Bills QB Josh Allen not practicing, day-to-day with elbow sprain
49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice
The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell.
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks off the field after losing to the Washington Commanders 17-16 on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Frank Reich dealing with 'hurt' of Colts' in-season firing
Bills host Vikings with Josh Allen's status unknown
Josh Allen traditionally provides the majority of the answers with his sizzling play. However, a question now looms in regard to his availability as he deals with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tried a 4 down and 21 pass but it was inclomplete to ice the game for the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts
Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league's best units so far in the 2022 campaign.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts
Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported.
Jerry Jones floats idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
Cowboys wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Dallas owner Jerry Jones sure likes the imagery of OBJ being fitted for a star helmet.
Click2Houston.com
Texans sign DT Brandin Bryant to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Texans signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad and released defensive end Derick Roberson from the practice squad. Bryant (6-foot-2, 306 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent (Nebraska, Florida Atlantic) who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Bryant has four career tackles in...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) attempts the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory…
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Jordan Whitehead of the Jets can't catch up to Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen as Allen scores his team's second TD of the first half as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East game played…
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
(File photo) Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) grabs a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
