Powerball grows to $1.9B, but 4 Kentuckians hold big winning tickets from Nov. 5 draw

No one matched all the winning numbers from the Powerball drawing Saturday, so players in Kentucky have another shot at the jackpot, which is now the world’s largest ever at $1.9 billion.

“It’s another day to dream, Kentucky,” Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, said in a news release on the Kentucky Lottery’s website.

While no one won the jackpot, Kentucky did have four big winners, and we now know where these winning tickets were sold. The news release said a winning ticket was sold in Benton in Western Kentucky, and another was sold in Midway in nearby Woodford County.

Both of these tickets matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.

In the case of the winning ticket sold in Benton, however, the player spent an extra buck for the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.

The Kentucky Lottery also reported two $50,000 winners. Those tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, the release said.

The winning Powerball numbers from the Nov. 5 draw are 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball 20.

The winners should sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. Winners should contact the lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

Where the winning tickets were sold

According to a Monday afternoon release, here are the retail locations where those winning tickets were sold:

$2 million Powerball with Power Play, Walmart No. 143, 310 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025

$1 million Powerball, Midway Foodmart, 1004 Green Gables Road, Midway, KY 40347

$50,000 Powerball, Five Star No. 1135, 1855 New Haven Road, Bardstown, KY 40004

$50,000 Powerball, IGA Express No. 875, 553 Duntov Way, Bowling Green, KY 42101

What to know about playing the Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with an optional Power Play feature for $1.

There are nine ways to win on Powerball.

Jackpot winners match five of 69 numbers and the Powerball, which is one out of 26.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment. A jackpot winner must elect the cash option lump-sum payment within 60 days, or the prize will be paid as an annuity.

Tickets can be purchased at authorized retailers or online at kylottery.com

Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Drawings are conducted live in Tallahassee, Fla., and may be viewed at powerball.com/ or kylottery.com.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

