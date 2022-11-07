ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
Click2Houston.com

FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will determine who will lead Texas. Voters cast their votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices on Nov. 8. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats were also up...
KVUE

Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KSAT 12

It’s Election Day. Here’s what you need to vote in Texas.

The Texas Tribune has been answering reader questions about the elections and the issues Texans are voting on. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates via text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919. If you run into issues or concerns while voting, you can also text us or email us at community@texastribune.org.
Click2Houston.com

Republicans narrowly increase their majorities in Texas Legislature

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
KSAT 12

Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
KSAT 12

Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor

Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
NewsTalk 1290

Goodbye Beto O’Rourke

Beto O'Rourke lost to Ted Cruz. He lost a race for President. And now he has lost his race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. And it wasn't even close. In fact, FOX News called the race fairly early on Tuesday night. So while Greg Abbott wins another term as Governor,...
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
KVUE

Austin local news

