For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
The election of two Democrats to the Texas House will triple the number of openly gay Black lawmakers in the Legislature.
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
Click2Houston.com
FULL LIST: Texas general election results for Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will determine who will lead Texas. Voters cast their votes for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, and Land, Agriculture, and Railroad Commissioners as well as for Texas Supreme Court Justices on Nov. 8. U.S. Congressional seats and state house and senate seats were also up...
WFAA
Interactive map: County-by-county election results for key 2022 Texas races
TEXAS, USA — The polls closed for most of Texas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. And results poured in from across the state. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was vying for reelection against Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, and ABC News called the victory for Abbott shortly before 10 p.m. Lt....
KVUE
Wait times for the polling locations across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day, and that means you'll want to know which polling location in your area has the shortest wait time. After the early voting period ended on Nov. 4, the only day for Central Texas residents to cast their vote is on Election Day. This will likely lead to long lines outside of polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KSAT 12
It’s Election Day. Here’s what you need to vote in Texas.
The Texas Tribune has been answering reader questions about the elections and the issues Texans are voting on. For the latest news and information on elections, sign up for our free daily newsletter. You can also get election updates via text message by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919. If you run into issues or concerns while voting, you can also text us or email us at community@texastribune.org.
Click2Houston.com
Republicans narrowly increase their majorities in Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
KSAT 12
Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
Texas leaders, Uvalde families react to midterm election results
One Texas leader called it a 'tough night.'
fox26houston.com
Abbott and Patrick widen lead over challengers in early voting polling - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - It is finally time to "choose", in Harris County, throughout the Lone Star state, and across the entire nation. Here in Texas where the border is in crisis, elective abortion has been banned, school children have been massacred, and the power grid failed, a majority of Texans appear "inclined" as they say to "dance with who brung them."
KSAT 12
Republican victories show Texas is still far from turning blue
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government on Tuesday, comfortably fending off a vigorous run to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott and dashing Democratic hopes that the state would turn purple.
KXAN
GOP makes history in South Texas congressional race, despite other losses
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Nexstar) — While a “red wave” in South Texas wasn’t as big as the GOP was hoping for, Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz still made history becoming the first Republican to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District. After running for the same...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
See How North Texas Counties Voted for Texas Governor
Curious how the vote went for governor in the various North Texas counties?. See the vote totals broken down by county embedded in the boxes below. Source: Associated Press. (Note: This data may be slightly different than results from NBC News' Decision Desk used elsewhere on this site) Amy O'Kruk/NBC.
Goodbye Beto O’Rourke
Beto O'Rourke lost to Ted Cruz. He lost a race for President. And now he has lost his race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. And it wasn't even close. In fact, FOX News called the race fairly early on Tuesday night. So while Greg Abbott wins another term as Governor,...
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott share thoughts ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are making their final pitches to voters about who's the best man to lead Texas. KVUE reached out to both candidates, inviting them to do interviews ahead of Election Day. KVUE spoke with Gov. Abbott's campaign multiple times...
Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34: “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
Texas election: Patrick, Collier rematch for Lieutenant Governor
For the second time, candidates Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for lieutenant governor.
Texas election: Sid Miller re-elected to oversee Texas’ multimillion-dollar agriculture budget
Texas Agriculture Commissioner is tasked with the duties of overseeing a large budget at the Texas Department of Agriculture, which helps give financial assistance to farmers and ranchers, uses grants to attract development in rural Texas, and oversees the products that wind up in your grocery stores.
KVUE
