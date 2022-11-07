Teenager missing in Las Cruces has been located.

11/8/22 UPDATE: Las Cruces Police department says 16-year-old Cassie Pawley-Cano has been located, and thanks those who helped share information on this case.

No other information on her disappearance, how or when she was found was provided.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico ( KTSM ) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday.



Police say Cassie Pawley-Cano ran away from Organ Mountain High School on November 4, 2022.

Pawley-Cano is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. Police say she may be headed to Los Angeles.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pawley-Cano is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

