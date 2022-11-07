Read full article on original website
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rocky Mount students to sell ornaments benefitting the homeless
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — At Downtown Rocky Mount's annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, these students will be selling ornaments to raise money for people who do not have a home to go to. New Tech Gereau students are a part of a project-based learning program...
Dine Small campaign to kick off fifth year helping small Martinsville restaurants
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It's the fifth year of Dine Small for Martinsburg restaurants. The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring the effort on November 26, which is Small Business Saturday. Dine Small encourages residents and visitors to eat at small local restaurants. The EDC is offering...
Roanoke Public Libraries host 'Giving' events in partnership with Bombas apparel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries is teaming up with Bombas apparel for a special giveaway event at their locations. You can stop by on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library or at Belmont Branch Library on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. for free clothing and refreshments.
'Share the Warmth:' Mast Store in Roanoke collects winter coats for those in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Mast General Store welcomes Columbia Sportswear’s partnership for this year’s Share the Warmth campaign. During the month of November, Mast Store in Roanoke is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and blankets to share with neighbors who need them. Columbia will also make their own donation of coats and jackets to be shared with community organizations.
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
Flooring company donates materials to Habitat for Humanity home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Habitat for Humanity home in Lynchburg has new floors after LL Flooring out of Richmond donated more than 1,300 square feet of flooring. LL Flooring's Lay It Forward initiative was behind the effort, and the flooring was installed in one of six of the Habitat for Humanity houses built in a new cul-de-sac in Lynchburg.
Clifton Middle School to close Thursday & Friday due to probable flu cases: District
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A high number of probable flu cases caused another school to close Thursday and Friday. Clifton Middle School will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a high number of probable flu cases, the district said. According to the district, Alleghany Highlands Public School leadership...
Suspect in custody after pair of fires in Roanoke: Officials
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person has been taken into custody after two fires Wednesday morning that took place only hours apart, Roanoke FireEMS said. The Fire Marshal's Office believes the fires were related and had been intentionally started. The incidents took place at the 1700 block of Dunbar...
Enough is Enough: Lynchburg community joins forces to cut crime
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The string of violence we've seen in the Hill City has some families fearing for their safety on their own doorsteps. However, one community group is working to calm those fears. Enough is enough. That's the message from one community one voice about the string...
'Your families are my number one concern:' Elected official already getting to work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Stephanie Reed brought in the most votes for Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday and got to work on Wednesday. She ran on a commitment to public safety, both for those living in Lynchburg, and those serving in uniform. Reed is concerned with the crime we've...
Roanoke Co. native named new Chief of Police, becomes 4th overall to lead department
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County will soon have a new chief in charge. County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P.E. announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023, on Wednesday. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief...
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
Red Kettle stolen outside Belk Department store in Danville Mall: Salvation Army
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Salvation Army confirmed a kettle was stolen outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall Monday afternoon. While the kettle worker was not physically injured, they were stunned and disturbed to have this occur, the Salvation Army of Danville said. Safety measures are stressed...
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
Application submitted for hotel at site of historic former Jones Memorial Library
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An application has been submitted to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for a hotel in the historic Rivermont District. The proposal is tentatively set to be voted on by the Planning Commission on December 14, pending the submission of all required materials. The proposal reads for...
Caesars Virginia awards Averett $500K+ to development hospitality, tourism program
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Averett University announced a major gift from Caesars Virginia. The joint venture between Caesars Entertainment ("Caesars") and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians ("EBCI"), signals a significant investment in the hospitality and tourism future of the region. Caesars Virginia is providing Averett with $504,000...
Radford Police highlight officer training efforts for November
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department is highlighting its officers and training efforts for the month of November. RCPD said training is essential in the law enforcement department and for their officers. "In order to stay diligent in their skills," RCPD said. "As well as adapting...
Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
'Rights of the people:' Lynchburg voters head to the polls
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you are planning on hitting the polls throughout the day today, there are a few things you should keep in mind. When you get to the polls, you'll need to have your ID ready. The Lynchburg Registrar's Office says it will also accept a...
