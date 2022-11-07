LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Habitat for Humanity home in Lynchburg has new floors after LL Flooring out of Richmond donated more than 1,300 square feet of flooring. LL Flooring's Lay It Forward initiative was behind the effort, and the flooring was installed in one of six of the Habitat for Humanity houses built in a new cul-de-sac in Lynchburg.

