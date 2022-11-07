ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

'Share the Warmth:' Mast Store in Roanoke collects winter coats for those in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Mast General Store welcomes Columbia Sportswear’s partnership for this year’s Share the Warmth campaign. During the month of November, Mast Store in Roanoke is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and blankets to share with neighbors who need them. Columbia will also make their own donation of coats and jackets to be shared with community organizations.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Flooring company donates materials to Habitat for Humanity home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Habitat for Humanity home in Lynchburg has new floors after LL Flooring out of Richmond donated more than 1,300 square feet of flooring. LL Flooring's Lay It Forward initiative was behind the effort, and the flooring was installed in one of six of the Habitat for Humanity houses built in a new cul-de-sac in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Suspect in custody after pair of fires in Roanoke: Officials

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person has been taken into custody after two fires Wednesday morning that took place only hours apart, Roanoke FireEMS said. The Fire Marshal's Office believes the fires were related and had been intentionally started. The incidents took place at the 1700 block of Dunbar...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Enough is Enough: Lynchburg community joins forces to cut crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The string of violence we've seen in the Hill City has some families fearing for their safety on their own doorsteps. However, one community group is working to calm those fears. Enough is enough. That's the message from one community one voice about the string...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Caesars Virginia awards Averett $500K+ to development hospitality, tourism program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Averett University announced a major gift from Caesars Virginia. The joint venture between Caesars Entertainment ("Caesars") and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians ("EBCI"), signals a significant investment in the hospitality and tourism future of the region. Caesars Virginia is providing Averett with $504,000...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Radford Police highlight officer training efforts for November

RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department is highlighting its officers and training efforts for the month of November. RCPD said training is essential in the law enforcement department and for their officers. "In order to stay diligent in their skills," RCPD said. "As well as adapting...
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'Rights of the people:' Lynchburg voters head to the polls

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you are planning on hitting the polls throughout the day today, there are a few things you should keep in mind. When you get to the polls, you'll need to have your ID ready. The Lynchburg Registrar's Office says it will also accept a...
LYNCHBURG, VA

