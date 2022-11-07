ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

All of Salt-N-Pepa’s HERE at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xICh_0j1ucQxO00
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Congratulations are in order as Salt-N-Pepa who ruled female Hip Hop in the 80’s received their star, the 2,738th star, on the world famous strip, The Hollywood Walk of Fame, during a ceremony this past weekend and it seems that the bickering of the past is just that, as the iconic hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton was on deck receiving a plaque as well as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper. The iconic moment marked the group’s first public appearance together since Spinderella left the group in 2019 which followed a lawsuit over alleged unpaid royalties.

Thank God for U N I T Y!!

Take a listen to Salt-N-Pepa ‘Express Themselves’ at The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0j1ucQxO00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Eminem Brings 26-Year-Old Daughter Hailie Jade to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Eminem had the support of his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. While the father-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, they were photographed sitting together inside wearing matching black leather outfits. The 50-year-old rapper was honored alongside a handful of other performers including Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie, the latter of whom is set to receive the icon award at this year's American Music Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Harry Belafonte, the King of Calypso Before Conquering Hollywood, ‘Jumps in the Line’ for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Recognition

After arriving late to the launch party for actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2001 Jamaican Film and Music Festival, I nervously stepped out of the elevator and into one of those fancy New York parties, hoping to see someone I recognized. And I did: In front of me was Harry Belafonte, flashing his dazzling, movie-star smile. Upon noticing me there on my own, he chivalrously took a step back and extended his arm. I slid mine through his and, with the entire place watching (Yay, me!), the handsome star escorted me down a clear, spiral staircase and into the ballroom. Then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Three Songs You’ll Be Shocked To Know Tank Wrote

Durrell Babbs, better known as r&b singer and songwriter Tank, is a veteran in the business with more credit than any accolade could justify. Aside from writing some of our favorite bedroom favorites, he’s penned some smash hits for his industry peers. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards...
Deadline

Why Alanis Morissette Dropped Out Of Last Weekend’s Rock And Hall Of Fame Ceremony: “Hollywood Has Been Notorious For Its Disrespect Of The Feminine”

Alanis Morissette was scheduled to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend. The duo reportedly rehearsed on Friday, but Morissette opted out of the Saturday night performance. They were supposed to do 2022 inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” together. Morissette indicated via a lengthy statement on her Instagram page Monday that it had nothing to do with Rodrigo or Simon or any of the other female inductees. She went on to list a number of problematic behaviors in an “industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment” including “condescension and...
Rolling Stone

Why Alanis Morissette Dropped Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance

Alanis Morissette took to Instagram to respond to “mis-informed rumblings” surrounding her absence from a performance at Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Morissette was set to perform “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo as a tribute to inductee Carly Simon. While Variety reported that Morissette was at rehearsals on Friday and was listed on all the in-house schedules for the show, it wasn’t immediately clear why she did not make the night’s ceremony; Rodrigo performed Simon’s hit solo. On Monday, the singer posted to her Instagram stories to address her “not performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
NPR

Billy Idol on the song that changed his life

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today. This time around, we're joined by Billy Idol: Rebel Yell. White Wedding. Dancing With Myself. Billy Idol throws...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy