All of Salt-N-Pepa’s HERE at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Congratulations are in order as Salt-N-Pepa who ruled female Hip Hop in the 80’s received their star, the 2,738th star, on the world famous strip, The Hollywood Walk of Fame, during a ceremony this past weekend and it seems that the bickering of the past is just that, as the iconic hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton was on deck receiving a plaque as well as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper. The iconic moment marked the group’s first public appearance together since Spinderella left the group in 2019 which followed a lawsuit over alleged unpaid royalties.

Thank God for U N I T Y!!

Take a listen to Salt-N-Pepa ‘Express Themselves’ at The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony below.