How to cook sausages in an air fryer
AIR fryers have become a must-have kitchen essential for many due to their cost, speed and health benefits. But can you cook sausages in the air fryer? Whether you're making a sausage sandwich or bangers and mash - here's how to cook them using an air fryer. How does an...
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until they are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add chicken to...
SLOW COOKER CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO RECIPE
8 oz freshly shredded parmesan cheese about 2 1/2 cups. Pat chicken breasts dry and season with salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of garlic powder. Heat olive oil over high heat and quickly sear chicken breasts on both sides. Add chicken breasts, sausage, heavy cream, chicken broth, butter, garlic cloves...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Cauliflower Salad
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C) and line a 12 x 18 inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine cauliflower pieces, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread out seasoned cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
12tomatoes.com
Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
Deep Fried Turkey Recipe
Deep Fried Turkey cooked to perfectionPetrina Tinsley. Over time more people have changed the way they cook their Thanksgiving turkey. Let's look into where it all started and how to do it safely and correctly.
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
macaronikid.com
How to Make Dutch Oven Bread
The smell of fresh-baked bread brings back memories of time spent in the kitchen with Grandma. That was long ago for me, and I often wish I had more free time to spend in the kitchen recreating her recipes. Over the last weekend, I worked on perfecting a recipe for...
Easy-bake chicken legs
Nothing dramatic here! Just a simple take on my yummy chicken leg recipe. Today, I thought I would show y'all how you can use a few simple ingredients to make a very delicious pan of chicken. It requires no oil and no flour, but the skin on the chicken still comes out just as crispy. The chicken legs are baked for thirty-five minutes at a high temperature.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles
Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
Easy Spinach & Parmesan Omelet
A classic spinach and cheese omelet is one of my favorite quick meals any time of day. If I have a bag of baby spinach and some grated Parmesan cheese on hand, I know I can whisk up some eggs and be eating a delicious meal in about five minutes. A pillowy omelet with nutty Parmesan cheese and tender sautéed spinach really hits the spot, and all you need is a small nonstick frying pan to make this easy vegetarian omelet.
skinnytaste.com
Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage (Slow Cooker, Instant Pot, Stove)
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This creamy, Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale is a hearty, gluten-free, dairy-free soup you’ll want to add to your soup rotation! Slow Cooker, Instant Pot or Stove Top directions!. Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale. This...
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake
An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
Delish
Pimento Cheese
If you love party dips like Buffalo chicken or spinach artichoke, you’ll LOVE pimento cheese. Affectionately known as the “caviar of the South,” pimento cheese has been a Southern party staple since the early 1900s. This soft, creamy spread loaded with shredded cheddar cheese and spiked with diced pimento peppers and hot sauce can be served hot or cold and is perfect for spreading on anything from crackers to celery to (shhhh!) white sandwich bread.
Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast. This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.
