Mississippi State

Nearly 52,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

By Malaysia McCoy
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – As of Sunday, November 6, 2022, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 51,849 absentee ballots requested, 51,232 absentee ballots sent and 46,120 absentee ballots received in Mississippi for the 2022 General Election.

What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi

Additional Reminders:

  • All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 8) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.
  • The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).
  • County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).
  • The Secretary of State’s Office will not announce unofficial election results. They will only announce and post certified election results submitted to the office by the counties.
  • Counties have ten (10) calendar days from Election Day to file certified results with the office.
    • All certified election results from the 2022 Election Cycle will be posted here .
  • Counties may announce unofficial totals as the results come in from each precinct on Election Day and as absentee ballots are tallied on Election Night. While these results are generally reliable, it is important to remember any results reported the night of the Election are not considered official, certified election results.

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov , call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

