ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

What’s on St. Louis County ballots? Check this list

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VSsX_0j1ubnH000

CLAYTON, Mo. – What’s on your ballot Tuesday for the 2022 Midterm election in St. Louis County? We looked up a sample ballot to share who and what you’re voting for.

St. Louis County will be key in deciding several key races. Voters will pick a US Senator, US Representative, County Executive, and more. There are also several judges on the ballot. Every Missourian will also be asked what they think about five constitutional amendments.

St. Louis County Sample Ballot:

Look up a sample ballot for your address here.

US Senator

US Representative – District 2

  • Ann Wagner – Republican
  • Trish Gunby – Democratic
  • Bill Slantz – Libertarian

State Auditor

  • Scott Fitzpatrick – Republican
  • Alan Green – Democratic
  • John A. Hartwig, Jr. – Libertarian

State Senator – District 24

  • George J Hruza Republican
  • Tracy Mccreery Democratic
  • Ladonna Higgins Libertarian

State Representative – District 99

  • LaVanna Wrobley – Republican
  • Ian Mackey – Democratic

County Executive

Candidates spar in the St. Louis County Executive debate

Prosecuting Attorney

  • Wesley Bell – Democratic
  • Theo Brown Sr. – Libertarian

County Assessor

  • Peter A. Pfeifer – Republican
  • Jake Zimmerman – Democratic
  • Nicholas (nick) Kasoff – Libertarian
  • Don Fitz – Green

County Council – District 5

  • Steven G. Bailey – Republican
  • Lisa D. Clancy – Democratic
  • Michael G. Lewis – Libertarian

Judges

Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms – A nonpartisan group called Your Missouri Judges says that all of these judges, “Substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”

  • Zel M Fischer – Shall Judge Zel M Fischer of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or No
  • Robin Ransom – Shall Judge Robin Ransom of the Missouri Supreme Court be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Kelly C. Broniec – Shall Judge Kelly C. Broniec of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Thomas C. Clark, II – Shall Judge Thomas C. Clark, II of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Michael E. Gardner – Shall Judge Michael E. Gardner of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • John P. Torbitzky – Shall Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District Court of Appeals be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Jason D. Dodson – Division No. 10 – Shall Judge Jason D. Dodson, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Ellen Sue Levy – Shall Judge Ellen Sue Levy, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21,
    be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Bill Corrigan – Shall Judge Bill Corrigan, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Thomas C. Albus – Shall Judge Thomas C. Albus, Circuit Judge of Judicial Circuit No.
    21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Julia Pusateri Lasater – Shall Judge julia Pusateri Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge
    of Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Amanda B. Mcnelley – Shall Judge AMANDA B. McNELLEY, Associate Circuit Judge of
    Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Joseph Green – Shall Judge Joseph Green, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
    Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Jeffrey P. Medler – Shall Judge Jeffrey P. Medler, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
    Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • John (JB) Lasater – Shall Judge John (JB) Lasater, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
    Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Ellen W. Dunne – Shall Judge Ellen W. Dunne, Associate Circuit Judge of Judicial
    Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.
  • Mondonna L. Ghasedi – – Shall Judge Mondonna L. Ghasedi, Associate Circuit Judge of
    Judicial Circuit No. 21, be retained in office? Yes or no.

Missouri Constitutional Amendments

What the 5 amendments mean on the 2022 Missouri ballot

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest
revenue of at least $34,000 per year.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

What is Amendment 3? Ballot measure could legalize marijuana in Missouri

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one. Yes or no.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December
31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its
communities? Yes or no.

State and local governmental entities estimate no additional costs or savings related to this proposal.

Constitutional Amendment No. 5

Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard,
which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians? Yes or no.

State governmental entities estimate no savings and ongoing costs of $132,000 annually. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.

Constitutional Convention

Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution? Yes or no.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Brief timeline of Missourians’ right to vote

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — As time goes on and new generations forge ahead to take up the mantle our ancestors have lived and died for, it’s important to remember how far humanity has come lest we forget the privilege we have in a voting system that values the voice of the people within it.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Which Missouri ballot measures passed?

Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019. On Tuesday, Page won his first full term as county executive.
kcur.org

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy