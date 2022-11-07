ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Express Scripts, Inc. to pay $3.2M after alleged failure to follow prescription procedures

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qI98w_0j1ubirN00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Pharmacy Benefits Manager, Express Scripts, Inc., is expected to pay $3.2 million after allegedly failing to follow prescription pricing procedures that are in place to keep costs down and prevent workers’ compensation insurance system, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Man sentenced for sex trafficking, branding victims with his nickname in Massachusetts, 6 other states

As described in the assurance of discontinuance , filed in Suffolk Superior Court, Express Scripts failed to apply certain regulatory benchmarks to its pricing determinations for certain workers’ compensation insurance prescription drug charges in some circumstances – such as the Federal Maximum Allowable Cost and the Massachusetts Maximum Allowable Cost. In a news release sent to 22News from the Office of the Attorney General, Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid pharmacies in Springfield, Boston, and Worcester failed to fill various injured workers’ prescriptions, according to the settlement.

“Employers need a workers’ compensation system that is functional, transparent, and affordable,” said AG Healey. “Our office will take action to ensure pharmacy benefits managers follow procedures and do not drive-up costs in our workers’ compensation system.”

Whenever a worker is hurt on the job, the Commonwealth’s Workers’ Compensation system compensates them for lost wages, injuries, and medical expenses. Before processing prescription charges for injured workers, companies are required to validate their prices against certain benchmarks set by the system.

As part of the settlement, Express Scripts must implement procedures for preventing worker’s compensation insurance overcharges. Additionally, the settlement guarantees Express Scripts’ cooperation with ongoing regulatory monitoring by the Attorney General’s Office.

A review of prescription pricing procedures in the workers’ compensation system is ongoing by the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Healey has now reached settlements totaling approximately $16 million with Express Scripts, Optum Rx, Walgreens, Stop & Shop, and United Pharmacy for violations of workers’ compensation drug-pricing laws.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets

Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl to veterans being treated for addiction

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested for allegedly distributing fentanyl and targeting veterans at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center being treated for addiction. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz and Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, both of Lawrence, were indicted on one count...
BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Powerball jackpot winner in California, $1M ticket sold in Quincy, Massachusetts

QUINCY, Mass. — A singleticket sold in California won the record-setting Powerball jackpot following a technical issue that delayed the highly-anticipated drawing, but several smaller prizes were won in Massachusetts. One ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay State, according to the game's website. Massachusetts State Lottery...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy