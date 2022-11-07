ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

TheAlmanac

Incumbent Brian Dombkowski takes early lead for Woodside Town Council District 2 seat

Mayor Brian Dombkowski is beating out the two other candidates for the open District 2 seat on the Woodside Town Council, according to election night returns. Dombkowski has about 61.7% of the votes or 174 votes. Two other candidates, Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident and longtime town volunteer, is trailing with 20.9%, or 59 votes, and Elizabeth Kaske with 17.4%, or 49 votes.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race

Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
MENLO PARK, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

With fewer workers coming in, Palo Alto looks to rethink retail

After taking a heavy hit in the first two years of the pandemic, Palo Alto’s main retail strips appear to be enjoying a quiet rebound. With fewer employees commuting to town and indoor dining on hiatus in the early days of the pandemic, many businesses on California and University Avenue saw revenues plummet in 2020 and 2021. Several popular establishments, including Antonio’s Nut House and Old Pro, closed up for good.
PALO ALTO, CA
svvoice.com

2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)

Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead by 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
SANTA CLARA, CA
48hills.org

The SF Election isn’t over

The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

40 single-family home subdivision planned for Hercules

A residential subdivision with 40 lots for single-family homes is set to be developed on the former McLeod Ranch property in Hercules. The Hercules City Council approved the subdivision on the vacant 7.44 acre site at 215 Skelly last month. Project approvals go into effect Thursday, at which point developer D.R. Horton will take possession of the site, according to the city.
HERCULES, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility

On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
BRENTWOOD, CA
