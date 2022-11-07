Read full article on original website
Incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash leads for Menlo Park City Council District 4
Incumbent Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash is leading the race for Menlo Park City Council District 4 against Peter Ohtaki. The district includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real. Nash has received 845 votes, or 59.26%, to Ohtaki's 581 votes, or 40.74% as of 11...
Menlo Park's Measure V trailing, with no-votes far ahead in election results
Election results are showing that Measure V, Menlo Park’s single-family zoning ballot initiative, is failing by a decisive margin. As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, No on V is leading with 3,856 votes, or 59.72% to Yes on V's 2,601, or 40.28%. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative...
Hasko, Taylor and Hufty leading in Portola Valley Town Council race
Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, along with retired family physician Mary Hufty, are leading the race for the three seats on the Portola Valley Town Council, election night results show. Mayor Craig Hughes was slightly ahead of Hufty earlier in the night, but Hufty overtook him by the end of election night.
Incumbent Brian Dombkowski takes early lead for Woodside Town Council District 2 seat
Mayor Brian Dombkowski is beating out the two other candidates for the open District 2 seat on the Woodside Town Council, according to election night returns. Dombkowski has about 61.7% of the votes or 174 votes. Two other candidates, Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident and longtime town volunteer, is trailing with 20.9%, or 59 votes, and Elizabeth Kaske with 17.4%, or 49 votes.
Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race
Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
East Palo Alto City Council candidate criticized for alleged misinformation
Some East Palo Altans are criticizing the assertions of City Council candidate Mark Dinan, claiming that he has been spreading inaccurate information about numerous issues in the city. Dinan, an energetic and outspoken candidate who is running against six other contenders for one of two open seats on the council,...
Incumbents DeGolia and Widmer, along with Miles Holland, pull ahead in Atherton City Council race
Incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with Environmental Programs Committee Chair Stacy Miles Holland, are leading a four-way race for the three seats on the Atherton City Council by the end of election night. Mayor DeGolia is the top vote-getter so far with 31.5% or 1,232 votes. Vice Mayor...
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller takes big lead in race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors
Election results shows Menlo Park City Council member Ray Mueller with a sizable lead in the race for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3 against San Carlos City Council member Laura Parmer-Lohan. As of 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, Mueller had 18,781 votes, or 64.28% to Parmer-Lohan's...
Incumbent Miller takes decisive victory in Woodside Fire Protection District race, semi-official results show
Semi-official election results show that incumbent Woodside Fire Protection District board president Matt Miller won by a landslide against challenger and retired attorney Lloyd "Rusty" Day. As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, the morning after Election Day, Miller had captured 75.9% of the vote (2,709 votes) and Day had...
calmatters.network
With fewer workers coming in, Palo Alto looks to rethink retail
After taking a heavy hit in the first two years of the pandemic, Palo Alto’s main retail strips appear to be enjoying a quiet rebound. With fewer employees commuting to town and indoor dining on hiatus in the early days of the pandemic, many businesses on California and University Avenue saw revenues plummet in 2020 and 2021. Several popular establishments, including Antonio’s Nut House and Old Pro, closed up for good.
svvoice.com
2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)
Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead by 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
48hills.org
The SF Election isn’t over
The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
40 single-family home subdivision planned for Hercules
A residential subdivision with 40 lots for single-family homes is set to be developed on the former McLeod Ranch property in Hercules. The Hercules City Council approved the subdivision on the vacant 7.44 acre site at 215 Skelly last month. Project approvals go into effect Thursday, at which point developer D.R. Horton will take possession of the site, according to the city.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
On Tuesday, the City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council will take up the item on Tuesday where they will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Mullin appears headed for Congress to replace retiring Jackie Speier
California Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin appears to be headed to Congress, holding a sizable lead in the initial results of Tuesday's election to replace long-time Democratic stalwart Jackie Speier in her District 15 seat representing the Peninsula and parts of San Francisco. Mullin had nearly 58 percent of...
