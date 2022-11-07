Read full article on original website
SC gas prices on the rise again, average $3.32 per gallon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are on the rise again. The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $3.80, according to AAA. Officials say that’s about a four cent hike from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year. South Carolina drivers...
Forest Acres releases final plans for Richland Mall site
Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO)– Its official, Richland Mall’s days are numbered. Wednesday the city of Forest Acres released the final plans for the property and artists renderings of what the area could look like in the future. A spokesperson for Forest Acres says Southeastern Development out of Augusta,...
Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
Hurricane Nicole Will Weaken, But Still Impact the Midlands
Hurricane Nicole is about to make landfall north of Miami (Wednesday evening). It’ll then cross Florida and move fairly quickly to the north, with impacts on us here in the Midlands starting on Thursday afternoon and ending on Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
SC Election results and updates: Vote 2022
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A look at Election Day results and updates from South Carolina and across the Nation. Tuesday voters headed to the polls in South Carolina and across the country for the mid-term elections. You can click here for the latest Election updates in SC on our website https://www.abccolumbia.com/2020/11/03/election-day-2022-results/
Nicole upgrades to a Tropical Storm
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As of the National Hurricane Center’s 10:00 AM Advisory, Nicole has become a Tropical Storm, after being classified as a Subtropical storm for over 24 hours. TS Nicole is traveling west at 9 miles an hour, with sustained winds of 50 MPH. Although still...
S.C. State Superintendent of Ed still too close to call
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s been more than 3 hours since the polls closed, and while votes continue pouring in from the 25 of 46 counties currently reporting we may need to wait a bit longer to find out who will walk away with the title of State Superintendent of Education.
2022 State Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There are some key races among the most closely watched tonight. The race for Superintendent of Education is one of them. Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver are vying for the spot, which current Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is vacating. A third candidate, Green...
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina has won a historic reelection bid after he faced voters one last time in his long political career. McMaster, 75, defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, who repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between the two. If he completes his...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Somebody is more than $2 billion richer, and unless you bought your ticket in California, it isn’t you. According to the Powerball website the ticket worth more than 2 billion was sold in the Golden State. The announcement was delayed after a participating lottery needing more...
SC Election Day: Where to Vote?
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election Day in South Carolina. If you are looking to find your voting location, the South Carolina Election Commission has a page set up to help you find the polling location. Per SC VOTES.GOV:. Visit scVOTES.gov and select “Find My Polling Place” under MySCVotes...
Your Voice, Your Vote: SC Election 2022 Coverage
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election Day and the Polls in South Carolina have now closed. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., they will be permitted to vote, per the South Carolina Election Commission. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest updates and results,...
SC Election Day: Polls open until 7pm
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is Election day in South Carolina. Voters heading to the polls can cast their ballots from 7am-7pm. If you need information on precinct locations or what you will need to bring with you to the polls. you can check the SC Election Commission website, just click here https://scvotes.gov/voters/voter-faq/
Election Day is tomorrow!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is almost here but several hundred thousand South Carolinians have already voted early. A record number of more than 431,000 people have voted between early and absentee ballots. Some of the major seats on the ballot include the Gubernatorial race between Governor Henry McMaster...
SCGOP Chairman, Democrat House District 75 Elect respond to Election Day wins
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick spoke at the Republican Party’s office on Marion Street this morning about yesterday’s wins for the Republican Party. “I mean here in SC we had the red wave, came and swept in along the coast, and went...
Your Voice, Your Vote: A look at the SC Governor’s race
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Vote 2022 Election coverage, we are looking at the race for Governor. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has been covering both Governor Henry McMaster’s campaign and Democrat Joe Cunningham’s campaign. Alex is at the SC GOP Election night party headquarters with a look...
Political Science professor offers insight on Election Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the South Carolina Election Commission, as of November 2nd, more than 431,000 South Carolinians have voted early. The Election Commission also reports that on November 2nd alone, around 50,000 people have cast their ballots. Professor of Political Science and African American Studies at...
