live5news.com
Deputies search for information on 2012 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a decade-old murder. Deputies say 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was playing cards on Nov. 9, 2012, at a home on Old Jacksonboro Road in Adams Run when someone knocked on the door. Deputies say one...
CCSO seeking information on fatal 2012 shooting in Adams Run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A decade after 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was fatally shot at an Adams Run home, Charleston County deputies are still seeking information that could lead to an arrest. It was Nov. 9, 2012, just before 8:00 p.m. Someone knocked on the door of a home on Jacksonboro Road where Gordon and others […]
live5news.com
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Oct. 15 shooting. Haasawn Omarie Belin is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston. Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
live5news.com
Deputies arrest Hollywood man after homes shot in Adams Run area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Adams Run area. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Authorities say Mungin faces nine counts of assault and battery...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
live5news.com
Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
Man Wanted For String Of Goose Creek Home Burglaries Arrested: Police
A man wanted for a rash of home burglaries over the last several months is now behind bars, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. Police are still looking for a second suspect. The post Man Wanted For String Of Goose Creek Home Burglaries Arrested: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
CCSO warning against impersonation scam
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as members of CCSO and the Al Cannon Detention Center. CCSO said in a release that phone scammers are identifying themselves as deputies with the sheriff’s office to swindle people to send money to have their loved ones released […]
Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
Hanahan Police Make Large Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
A Goose Creek man is in jail following a recent traffic stop in Hanahan, according to police. The post Hanahan Police Make Large Drug Bust During Traffic Stop appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
SC Works office in North Charleston closed due to water damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight. The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers. A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage...
live5news.com
34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month. Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
abcnews4.com
Federal trial begins for alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Witness testimony has begun in the federal bank fraud trial for Russell Laffitte, the former Hampton County bank executive tagged as a co-conspirator to disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is not on trial in this federal case, but it would be hard to tell that...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
CCSO investigating two Sunday shootings
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two shootings in the Adams Runs area that are believed to be related are under investigation by Charleston County deputies. According to a report provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a location on Jupiter Hill Road, just before 1:30 p.m Sunday, after a report of […]
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island
A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
