ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Deputies search for information on 2012 murder

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a decade-old murder. Deputies say 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was playing cards on Nov. 9, 2012, at a home on Old Jacksonboro Road in Adams Run when someone knocked on the door. Deputies say one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Oct. 15 shooting. Haasawn Omarie Belin is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston. Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest Hollywood man after homes shot in Adams Run area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Adams Run area. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Authorities say Mungin faces nine counts of assault and battery...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police give update on September King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is releasing new details regarding a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street. Lt. Matt Stanley said in a committee on public safety meeting on Monday that seven people were shot, including the intended target and six others. Stanley over the course of...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO warning against impersonation scam

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as members of CCSO and the Al Cannon Detention Center. CCSO said in a release that phone scammers are identifying themselves as deputies with the sheriff’s office to swindle people to send money to have their loved ones released […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

34-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died of injuries he sustained in a North Charleston shooting last month. Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, 34, from Charleston, died at Trident Medical Center at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on MUSC property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of Diane Zetta, 69, who died after she was struck by a motor vehicle on MUSC's property on Sunday, November 4th. The coroner reports Zetta died from blunt force trauma at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Courtenay Drive.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating two Sunday shootings

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two shootings in the Adams Runs area that are believed to be related are under investigation by Charleston County deputies. According to a report provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a location on Jupiter Hill Road, just before 1:30 p.m Sunday, after a report of […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island

A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy