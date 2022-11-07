Read full article on original website
Frustration continues for Cleveland veteran still experiencing power outages due to tree and line issues
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident has reached out to 3News about her neighbor who is having intermittent power outages. The city has been there before, but the problem persists. Back in the summer, Moses Garner was having problems with trees and his power lines. Both were causing problems at...
Bond issue fails: Plans for new high school scrapped in Parma
Voters rejected the Parma City School District bond issue with 52 percent of people voting against it compared to 48 percent who supported building a new high school.
Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, Fairview Hospital cleared of threats
Police have cleared threats at Cleveland Clinic's main campus and Fairview Hospital Wednesday night.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
Lorain County Office on Aging holds senior expo
ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held Nov. 1 at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services benefitting senior citizens, and featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and lunch.T. The expo was...
Metroparks tax levy passed, paving way for funding for next decade
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 77% of voters in Cuyahoga County voted to approve a ten-year tax levy providing funding for the Cleveland Metroparks system. This tax levy provides approximately 60% of the funding for the Metroparks, costing taxpayers about $27 more a year per $100,000 dollars of property value. That will equal around $94/year in that bracket.
Business owners rejoice as construction in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood nears end
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction has finally restarted on East 105th in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Back in September, some business owners on the street said they planned on suing the city of Cleveland due to perceived financial losses from the construction project. Business owner Kimberly Carter said the workers...
16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
Road to Ohio’s Statehouse runs right through Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley received cheers as she walked into the café at the West Side Market, greeted by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus. Meanwhile, Republican Governor Mike DeWine took a quiet tour through the Market with his wife, Fran. “It’s kind...
Gray House Pies returns to Lakewood, with Pizza Vendetta and U.K. Pies & Fries on its heels
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When Joe Schlott says he and his wife, Darlene, really regret moving Gray House Pies out of Lakewood years ago, and also leaving the city as residents, he’s not joking. The bakery was started in earnest as a home business in 2004. Schlott soon after needed...
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
No one injured in downtown Cleveland apartment building blaze, firefighters say
A fire has broken out at the Bridgeview Apartments on West 9th Street in downtown Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Brush fires break out again in Lake County for at least 2nd day in row
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a roadway in the Perry Township area was closed Thursday morning because of brush fire activity. The closure was initially reported at around 8 a.m. on South Ridge Road near the Lane Road intersection. It’s not known at this...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents. The first accident happened in Strongsville. A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike. As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.
Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire. The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland. Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted. Christopher Baldwin,...
Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale
CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
