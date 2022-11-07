ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County Office on Aging holds senior expo

ELYRIA, Ohio -- The Lorain County “Aging Well Senior Expo” was held Nov. 1 at the Spitzer Conference Center in Elyria. The free expo was a place to learn about local agencies, products and services benefitting senior citizens, and featured workshops, exhibitors, prizes and lunch.T. The expo was...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Metroparks tax levy passed, paving way for funding for next decade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 77% of voters in Cuyahoga County voted to approve a ten-year tax levy providing funding for the Cleveland Metroparks system. This tax levy provides approximately 60% of the funding for the Metroparks, costing taxpayers about $27 more a year per $100,000 dollars of property value. That will equal around $94/year in that bracket.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Road to Ohio’s Statehouse runs right through Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley received cheers as she walked into the café at the West Side Market, greeted by the Cuyahoga County Democratic Women’s Caucus. Meanwhile, Republican Governor Mike DeWine took a quiet tour through the Market with his wife, Fran. “It’s kind...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck accidents in Strongsville and Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are on the scene of two truck accidents. The first accident happened in Strongsville. A a semi flipped on the exit ramp from I-71 North to the Turnpike. As of 3 p.m., the semi is still flipped over.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors rush to save woman’s life from house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland neighbors are being hailed as heroes for saving a woman from a house fire. The fire happened Monday near 71st Street and Ottawa Road in Cleveland. Miss Vanessa, who is wheelchair bound, was stuck inside of her home when a huge fire erupted. Christopher Baldwin,...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale

CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
MANSFIELD, OH

